The District of Saanich, Saanich Police Board and workers represented by CUPE Local 2011 have ratified a new three-year collective labour agreement. (Black Press Media file photo)

District of Saanich, unionized workers ratify new three-year labour contract

Contract includes improved benefits, wage increases

Saanich’s approximately 1,200 unionized workers have agreed on a new labour contract with the district, which will remain in effect until the end of 2024.

The workers, represented by CUPE Local 2011, reached a tentative collective agreement with the municipality and Saanich Police Board on Oct. 25 after 94 per cent of members voted in favour of possible strike action in August when negotiations hit a roadblock.

Members voted to ratify the three-year contract, which spans retroactively from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2024, the district announced on Nov. 4.

“I’m pleased that we were able to reach an agreement that is mutually beneficial and fair and allows the District of Saanich to continue providing services to residents,” Brent Reems, Saanich’s chief administrative officer, said in a release. “Thank you to the bargaining teams for months of hard work, dedication and respectful negotiations that have resulted in an agreement that balances the needs of our employees with the district’s commitment to providing excellent and sustainable public services.”

Included in the contract are improved benefits and premiums, in addition to a 25 cents per hour wage increase and a general 3.25 per cent wage increase in the first year (retroactive for 2022), a four per cent increase in the second year and a 3.5 per cent increase in the third year.

Public services provided by CUPE Local 2011 members include water, wastewater, sanitation, roads, parks, planning, recreation centres as well as support for municipal police and fire operations.

“We are confident that this new agreement will help with the affordability challenges our members are facing,” Ryan Graham, CUPE Local 2011 president, said in an Oct. 26 release. “We are pleased that we were able to find common ground with the District of Saanich and reach an agreement that is fair to workers and protects the public services residents and businesses rely on.”

