District of Sooke names new fire chief

Ted Ruiter served as fire chief in Fernie for eight years, is a 34-year firefighter

Sooke Fire and Rescue Services has named Ted Ruiter its new fire chief. (Contributed - Ted Ruiter)

Sooke Fire and Rescue Services has named Ted Ruiter its new fire chief. (Contributed - Ted Ruiter)

After a nationwide search, Sooke Fire and Rescue Services has named Ted Ruiter its new fire chief.

Ruiter comes to Sooke after serving in Fernie as the fire chief and director of emergency services for the last eight years. He’s worked as a firefighter for 34 years, with jobs in B.C. and southern Ontario.

Thirty people applied for the Sooke fire chief position, and a panel interviewed six candidates.

“We had internal discussions with staff and firefighters, in particular, and we were looking for someone who was a firefighter-fire chief, someone who had come up through the ranks, went to pay-on-call and worked his way up to a career firefighter,” said Norm McInnis, Sooke’s chief administrative officer.

“We also wanted someone who could be a mentor to some of our outstanding firefighters.”

Ruiter says it’s an honour to join the Sooke team.

“I’m really excited about getting to Sooke. I am committed to serving this community alongside my new colleagues,” he said.

McInnis and Ruiter worked together in Fernie and had a strong working relationship. But McInnis said that had no bearing on the hiring. “We always hire the best-qualified candidate,” he said.

Former chief Kenn Mount held the position from 2017 until this September to take the role of fire chief of Central Saanich.

Ruiter will officially begin working in his new role on Nov. 15.

ALSO READ: Fernie Fire Department No. 1 in road rescue

ALSO READ: New fire chief assumes post in Central Saanich


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

firefightersGreater VictoriaSookeWest Shore

Previous story
Pedestrian safety upgrades underway on roadway between two Oak Bay schools
Next story
Those responsible urged to come forward after grizzly bear, elk illegally shot and left near Elk Valley

Just Posted

Alpina Restaurant at Villa Eyrie Resort on the Malahat was among seven eateries on the Island that made the opentable.com Top 100 best patios list. (OpenTable photo)
Seven Vancouver Island eateries crack national outdoor dining top 100 list

Lia Barker, 16, was last seen in downtown Victoria on Sept. 21. Police are asking for help finding her to ensure she’s safe. (Courtesy VicPD)
MISSING: Teen last seen in downtown Victoria

An Oak Bay firefighter and child hose down the massive Halloween fire in Firefighter’s Park during a previous event. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 pandemic douses Halloween bonfire in Oak Bay

Convicted Victoria murderer Scott Ian Mackay was denied day parole in a written decision by the Parole Board of Canada Aug. 24. (Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca)
Victoria murderer denied parole request for substance treatment