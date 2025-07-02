District officials, RCMP want to stop encampments near Parksville boundary

Formal request made to province for installation of barricades

The Regional District of Nanaimo wants to stop encampments at Chattel Road near the Parksville boundary.

The RDN and the Oceanside RCMP are raising their concerns about the deteriorating situation that has been ongoing for more than two years.

RDN chair Vanessa Craig and Oceanside RCMP Staff/Sgt. Travis De Coene have sent a joint letter to the Minister of Transportation and Transit, Mike Farnworth, to shed light to the serious situation that has arisen in the area due to this activity.

In their letter, they indicated the encampments have resulted in "significant wildlife interactions by attracting bears to the area, increased criminal activity, fire and life public safety issues, all which demand interventions."

Despite previous communications and requests to the ministry, nothing has been done so far and the situation has gone worse, they said.

"The encampments have led to unsanitary conditions, fire hazards and the obstruction of public roadways by tents and recreational vehicles," they pointed out in their correspondence. "The presence of these encampments poses a direct threat to the surrounding environment and nearby residents and negatively impacts emergency responders."

The ministry has indicated in the past it would not take any action. What the RDN and RCMP want to see done now is for the province to provide approval to issue Unauthorized Trespass Notices under Section 63 of the Transportation Act.

"Given the severity of the situation, we are formally requesting that you direct the ministry to authorize and implement the installation of barricades at Chattel Road to cease the ongoing encampments," they stated in their letter. "Additionally, we request that you issue an Unauthorized Trespass Notice for the area. We believe that immediate action is critical in securing public safety, protecting the environment, and restoring lawful use of public infrastructure."

The RDN board, at its regular meeting on June 24, approved the letter.