'Disturbed by the discovery': 36 Pomeranians seized by BC SPCA in Vernon

The BC SPCA seized 36 Pomeranian dogs and puppies from a home in Vernon on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The irresponsible breeder was housing the animals in a garage with no ventilation or air conditioning on the property. Three of the adult dogs are pregnant, as the seizure took place after four puppies sick with canine parvovirus were surrendered to the SPCA.

Two of the four puppies have died.

“Canine parvovirus (parvo) is a highly contagious disease that requires intensive around-the-clock veterinary care,” said BC SPCA senior officer, Eileen Drever. “Puppies are particularly susceptible and even with the best treatment, a good outcome is not guaranteed.”

According to Drever, vaccinations and proper hygiene are key to preventing the diseases, however, the owner of the Pomeranians kept groups of dogs in pens that were not cleaned and sanitized, with feces on the floor.

"Because of their living conditions, all the dogs that have been seized have been exposed to the virus," Drever said. "Pens were set up on the concrete floor of the garage with some wood chips and no bedding. There was diarrhea and vomit in many areas and the dog’s food and water dishes were contaminated with flies and wasps."

Animal protection officers were most disturbed by the discovery of a puppy less than two days old, alone in a wire cage with no bedding. Drever said that they had "no idea" why the puppy had been taken from its mother.

“Puppies desperately need their mother’s milk to survive,” she said.

Two of the adult females have post-whelping hair loss and all the adult dogs have matted hair and dental disease.

The BC SPCA began investigating the breeder after it received a call on the Animal Helpline from an individual who had purchased a puppy who soon became ill and succumbed to parvo.

“This is another strong reminder that people need to do their homework when they make the decision to bring a puppy into their home and family,” said Drever. “You should always ask to see how the dogs and puppies are being housed and what condition they are in. No one should be supporting irresponsible breeders.”

As this is an ongoing investigation, it is not known when the dogs will be available for adoption. Currently, the BC SPCA needs foster homes for the dogs and anyone interested in being a foster can visit spca.bc.ca/ways-to-help/volunteer/foster.

A dedicated animal lover was so moved by the story of these dogs that they agreed to match donations of up to $20,000 to their care.

To help these dogs and others in need at the BC SPCA, visit spca.bc.ca/donations-emergency-rescue.