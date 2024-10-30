Diwali: New Canada Post stamp celebrates the Festival of Lights

This year's stamp design is inspired by depictions of the goddess Lakshmi

Canada Post has issued a new stamp to mark the arrival of Diwali.

Also called the Festival of Lights, Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

The major multi-day festival is observed across the world by many communities including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains.

This year’s stamp highlights Lakshmi Puja, which for many is the most important occasion of the celebration, often falling on the second or third day, a Canada Post press release notes.

Traditions vary during this time, but many people light small clay lamps called diyas and perform rituals to invite Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth and prosperity, into their homes to bestow good fortune. Inspired by depictions of Lakshmi, the stamp design features three of her hands – one is showering coins, another holds a lotus flower and the third holds a diya.

Coinciding with the arrival of the new moon, Diwali is a multiple-day (often five-day) celebration that usually falls in October or November. This year, Diwali takes place on Nov. 1, with the lighting of lamps on the evening of Oct. 31.