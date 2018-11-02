Ashley Bourgeault and Dominic Neron were reported missing after the plane they were flying from Penticton failed to arrive in Edmonton at the end of November, 2017. The wreckage was found yesterday near Revelstoke. (Black Press File)

DNA confirms couple died in B.C. plane crash

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton in November 2017 with two people onboard when it went missing

The Revelstoke RCMP and BC Coroners Service are reporting DNA tests confirmed the identities of the remains found at a Nov. 25, 2017 plane crash site, near Revelstoke.

Cpl. Dan Moskaluk says through DNA testing officials confirmed the identity of the remains as those of the two known occupants who were reported missing on Nov. 25, 2017 – Dominique Neron and Ashley Bourgeault.

The couple’s plane went missing while flying from Penticton to Edmonton and months of searches left their families looking for answers.

The wreckage was finally spotted by a BC Ambulance Service Helicopter Crew on Sept. 10, 2018, east of Revelstoke in Glacier National Park.

The initial incident was reported when the Kamloops Flight Centre requested assistance from the Penticton RCMP in providing information relating to a plane that departed Penticton en-route to Edmonton.

READ MORE: Plane missing since Nov. 2017 located in Glacier National Park

READ MORE: Plane search unveils unrelated plane crash site from 1987

READ MORE: Search for missing plane in Revelstoke area

“Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) confirmed the plane was a Mooney M20D with the markings of C-FESN, pilot of the plane, 28-year-old Dominique Neron from Parkland Country Alta. and passenger, Ashley Bourgeault from Edmonton Alta.,” said the news release. “Information led police to believe that the plane had crashed in the Revelstoke area.”

At the time it went missing, a nine day search commenced and the plane and occupants were not located however the families of the missing persons remained active in the area, using drones, seeking tips from the public and searching various areas.

READ MORE: Family members resume North Okanagan search for missing Alberta plane

The Revelstoke RCMP, RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Services, Revelstoke Search and Rescue, Transportation Canada, JRCC and BCAS were all participatory in the investigation and accessing the remote site of the plane crash.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Ashley Bourgeault and Dominic Neron were reported missing after the plane they were flying from Penticton failed to arrive in Edmonton at the end of November. The wreckage was found yesterday near Revelstoke. (Black Press File photo)

Previous story
Victoria shipyard one of three in Canada to share $7-billion in navy maintenance contracts
Next story
Man arrested minutes after bank robbery in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Great gazebo games underway in Saanich

Parks confiscate gazebo, protesters order four more

Victoria mother whose son died in sailing accident goes to court

Teen Gabriel Pollard died after his transportation sling malfunctioned

Victoria shipyard one of three in Canada to share $7-billion in navy maintenance contracts

Funds are to maintain Canada’s 12 Halifax-class frigates

Return to Regina Park: Members of tent city met by concerned neighbours

Homeless activists take shelter at Regina Park for first time since remediation

Douglas Street 24-hour transit and bike priority lanes open Nov. 5

Vehicles caught travelling in priority lanes face $109 fine

Speeding cars and near-misses have George Jay parents calling for change

A car going 10 or 20 km/h over can mean difference between life and death if pedestrian struck

Greater Victoria holiday craft fair roundup

Check off all of the items on your shopping list at these great events

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

The cost of Calgary hosting the 2026 Winter Games

A breakdown on the cost of the games should the city win

Asylum seekers will wait up to two years for refugee claims to be processed

The Immigration and Refugee Board says wait times are currently at 21 months

Trial of Toronto woman in fatal stabbing hears of her mental illness

Rohinie Bisesar pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder

Man arrested minutes after bank robbery in Nanaimo

TD Canada Trust on Bowen Road and Dufferin robbed Thursday

Parksville post office re-opens following evacuation scare

‘Powdery substance’ found on package deemed not harmful by investigators

DNA confirms couple died in B.C. plane crash

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton in November 2017 with two people onboard when it went missing

Most Read