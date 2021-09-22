The Department of National Defence is conducting controlled burns at Rocky Point until mid-October for the purpose of wildfire deterrence and creating military training grounds. (Google Maps)

The Department of National Defence is conducting controlled burns at Rocky Point until mid-October for the purpose of wildfire deterrence and creating military training grounds. (Google Maps)

DND doing controlled burns at Rocky Point in Metchosin

Work being done to create military training space, protect Garry oaks and mitigate wildfires

The Department of National Defence is conducting prescribed burns at Rocky Point in Metchosin.

The burning of up to 25 hectares of land throughout the area is being done in “the most ecologically appropriate and efficient means” and in the interest of public safety and resource management, according to a DND release. The burning is expected to take between three and five days and finish up in mid-October.

The objectives include the creation of open landscape for military training, the protection and restoration of Garry Oak ecosystems and the mitigation of wildfires.

READ ALSO: Firebreaks, controlled burns help surround B.C.’s bigger wildfires

READ ALSO: BC Wildfire Service reports minimal or no growth at many ‘fires of note’

The British Columbia Wildfire Service will conduct the burns “when weather and atmospheric conditions are most favourable,” DND stated.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

fireMetchosinWest Shore

Previous story
Victoria General Hospital sets up COVID-19 inpatient unit in response to soaring case counts
Next story
Prey beats predator as mountain goat fatally gores grizzly bear in B.C. park

Just Posted

Northbound traffic on the Pat Bay Highway is backing up into Royal Oak Drive as of 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, after a crash near Haliburton Place. (Drive BC traffic camera)
Pat Bay Highway crash slowing northbound traffic in Saanich

Saanich Peninsula Hospital. (Black Press Media file photo)
Cougar spotted near Saanich Peninsula Hospital

Squashed Cans for Recycling. (Black Press File Photo).
B.C. government to mandate items such as mattresses and EV batteries are recyclable by 2023

A second-grader has her mask adjusted before heading into school for the day. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. parents crowdsourcing COVID-19 school exposures in lieu of provincial information