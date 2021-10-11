Do The Loop fundraiser donates over $28k to Victoria’s at-risk youth

Do The Loop, a fundraiser created by the South Jubilee Neighbourhood Association, raised over $28,000 for the Threshold Housing Society during its inaugural event last month.

The nine-day charity event, which took place from Sept. 18 to 26, challenged Greater Victoria residents to run, bike or walk a 25 km loop around the City of Victoria municipal border. Participants made a $25 donation to join and were encouraged to seek additional donations from friends and family.

According to Do The Loop organizers, over 140 people participated and over 400 people donated during the event.

@RJMersereau and I are about to kick off our ride for @DoTheLoopVic, #Saanich style, to raise money for the @THSVic #DoTheLoop pic.twitter.com/sBiDzeyomZ — Zac de Vries – Saanich Councillor (@zacdevries) September 25, 2021

Threshold Housing, a local organization providing housing, support, and community to at-risk youth in Victoria, says it will use the money to help expand its offerings, including upcoming work on its Forrest House building.

“We are working hard to expand our services and increase access to safe housing for at-risk youth, and this funding will have a direct impact on our ability to bring these plans to reality,” Colin Tessier, the executive director at Threshold Housing, said in a press release.

Matt Dell, the event organizer, told Black Press Media the South Jubilee Neighbourhood Association hopes Do The Loop will become a recurring event after seeing its success last month.

“Giving Threshold Housing a cheque for $28,000 is an incredible feeling and I’m confident that this money will make a real difference to their organization,” he said in the release. “Thank you to everyone who ran, biked, walked or donated.”

Learn more about Threshold Housing, including its upcoming public consultation, at thresholdhousing.ca.

