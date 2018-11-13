Do you have your referendum voting package?

There are three ways to request a package: online, by phone and in person.

Elections BC’s mail-out of referendum voting packages is complete so if you haven’t received yours it’s time to request one. But you only have until midnight on Nov. 23 to do so.

Online, head anytime to www.elections.bc.ca/ovr

By phone, call 1-800-661-8683 (Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Voters can also head to your nearest Service BC Centre or Referendum Service Office.

Elections BC spokesperson Rebecca Penz said to date, Canada Post’s rotating strikes have not materially impacted referendum timing but Elections BC will keep monitoring the situation.

The votes must be received by Elections BC by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Don’t want to put it in the mail? Take it to the Service BC Centre.


