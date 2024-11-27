Doctor cautions British Columbians about influenza, COVID-19 and RSV

Influenza and COVID-19 shots are accessible and free for everyone

As B.C. heads into colder days, Dr. Wenzhen Zuo offered preventive information on this respiratory illness season.

Zuo is a public health resident at the University of British Columbia who works with Northern Health’s medical health officers.

She states that the respiratory illness season spans from September to the end of February. Among the predominant circulating ailments are COVID-19, influenza viruses, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

While the recent number of cases reported by the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is not concerning, this is an ideal time to implement protective measures, she said.

“During this winter season, where we will have more respiratory pathogens circulating, we would encourage our population to consider to get their boosters of COVID-19 and influenza vaccines, and also encourage people to discuss with your GP for other vaccines that they will be eligible for. It is offered for free to the entire population. It is for free in the local pharmacies, your GP may even offer it to you,” said Zuo.

The Government of Canada recommends receiving a COVID-19 vaccine booster every six months. Zuo explained that periodic boosters are necessary because the circulating strain of the virus changes, and the vaccine is updated to match it.

Zuo emphasizes the importance of practicing good respiratory hygiene to protect oneself and the community. Essential habits include covering your coughs and sneezes, cleaning your hands thoroughly and frequently, staying home if you are sick, wearing a mask if you have cold or flu symptoms or are recovering from an illness, and exercising extra caution around vulnerable individuals, such as older populations and those with underlying health conditions.

Individuals can stay informed by regularly checking BCCDC’s monitoring dashboard, which offers weekly updates on the prevalence and intensity of various respiratory virus activities throughout the province.

During this heightened time of exposure, Zuo advises individuals living with long-term COVID-19 to discuss their specific symptoms with their primary care physician.

Bacterial pneumonia is particularly dangerous for older adults and those with underlying conditions. While healthy, young individuals may worry about this, those with chronic liver, kidney, or lung diseases, organ transplant patients, or other medical conditions should consult their doctor to evaluate their necessity for the pneumonia vaccine.

Older adults and pregnant women must also consult their doctors about receiving the RSV vaccine.

“As for risk of exposure to avian influenza [bird flu], BCCDC and the entire province are actively monitoring the situation, and it remains a low risk for the general population at the moment,” said Zuo.