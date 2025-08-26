Doctor-less Lake Cowichan rejects proposal for new medical clinic

Application to also home-based nurse practitioner operation expected to be considered again in September

A proposal for a home-based medical clinic run by a nurse practitioner in Lake Cowichan was turned down by council in a 2-2 vote at its meeting on Aug. 19.

Brigid Reynolds, a contract planner for Lake Cowichan, told council that in June, 2024, the town’s administration at the time approved a building permit application for 134 Cowichan Lake Rd. to construct an addition to the existing single-family dwelling that would have seen a medical office as a home-based business and a secondary suite added to the home.

But she said that while a home-based business is permitted and the size of the business is consistent with the zoning bylaw, the scale of the proposed medical clinic exceeds what is anticipated by the bylaw.

“When the applicants requested their occupancy permit in June, 2025, the contract planner’s interpretation of the medical clinic/home-based business was that it is beyond the intent of a home-based business, and made the determination that she could not approve it," Reynolds said in a staff report.

“The applicants were advised that the way to resolve this matter was to apply to amend the zoning for the property. The applicants are frustrated because they were told and believed their proposal was consistent with the zoning bylaw. They have invested considerable funds into the project and feel that the last minute determination is unreasonable and is costing them financially and emotionally.”

However, Reynolds said that because the applicants want to resolve the matter with the town, they agreed with the proposal to seek a site-specific zoning amendment from council to permit the medical office as a home-based business to proceed.

Mayor Tim McGonigle said that, given the administrative oversight of the previous application (for a building permit), he feels it’s only prudent that the town do what it can to accommodate the establishment of a medical clinic at the residence, especially considering the fact that local residents are currently have very few medical services in the town and surrounding areas.

But the motion to amend the zoning for the property to allow the medical clinic, which would be staffed by a nurse practitioner and visited by a pain specialist twice a month, was defeated in a 2-2 tie vote, with Coun. Lorna Vomacka and Coun. Carolyn Austin voting against it, while McGonigle and Coun. Aaron Frisby voted in favour.

Vomacka and Austin didn’t explain their opposition to the rezoning request at the meeting.

Coun. Kristine Sandhu recused herself from the discussion and vote due to a perceived conflict of interest.

But McGonigle said in an interview that the the application for the medical clinic is not dead.

He said the town will look at new information on the zoning application and he expects it will be back before council again in September for another consideration by council.

Lake Cowichan lost its last two doctors in January, 2025, when Dr. Dave Froese retired and Dr. Wagdy Basily moved, leaving the community with a scarcity of medical services, with many now having to travel to Duncan or beyond.

The municipality put out a statement after the meeting saying that all parties would like to get to a point where this matter is fully resolved, “and we are actively working towards that goal”.

“We recognize the sensitivities surrounding this matter, the importance of greater access to healthcare for the community and the valuable contributions made by all the healthcare providers in the community,” the town said.

“We thank you for your service. We have and will continue to advocate for greater access to health services in Lake Cowichan.”

The statement said that, in regards to the application for the home-based medical clinic, the town will continue to work on refining potential solutions to resolve the matter.

“We will be sharing more information in the near future, including the preparation of a fact sheet outlining key information,” the town said.

“This is being done to support clarity and understanding for the public. Until then and until we complete our work to refine options for resolution, we will be limiting further public comments by the town. Thank you for your patience and understanding."