Documents contradict Saanich Mayor Atwell in legal dispute with Coun. Fred Haynes

This tweet shows Mayor Richard Atwell and Coun. Fred Haynes back in 2014 when voters elected both of them. This year, Haynes is challenging Atwell for mayor.

Documents obtained by the Saanich News appear to show that incumbent Saanich Mayor Richard Atwell has served as a director of the Capital Regional Municipal Amalgamation Society. This information appears to contradict claims that a lawyer representing Atwell has made in a cease-and-desist letter against his mayoral rival, Coun. Fred Haynes.

“To be clear, Mayor Atwell is not now or has he ever been a director of Amalgamation Yes or any related society or organization,” said Robin Gage of Arvay Finlay, in a letter dated Sept. 7, 2018.

But documents dated Sept. 11, 2018 from the B.C. Registry Services show Atwell as one of three directors of the Capital Region Municipal Amalgamation Society as of June 15, 2013. The society incorporated on April 5, 2013 and held a general meeting on June 15, 2013. (According to B.C. Registry Services, this information is current as of Aug. 2018).

Records from that meeting also show that society members elected Atwell for two years to the nominating committee, along with Karen Harper and Gregg Meiklejohn.

In short, the information appears to contradict Atwell’s claim (as represented by his lawyer) that “not now nor has he ever been a director of Amalgamation Yes or any related society or organization.”

This legal dispute between two of the candidates competing to lead the largest municipality on Vancouver Island little more than a month before the Oct. 20 municipal election stems from campaign material that the Haynes’ campaign has distributed.

Specifically, it reads that “[unlike] Richard Atwell, I have never been a director of Amalgamation Yes. I have an open mind.”

In letter responding to the cease-and-desist letter, Haynes said based on the available information, “it is the Haynes’ [campaign] position that the information is not false and misleading.”

Haynes said in an interview that he researched Atwell’s association with Amalgamation Yes prior to publishing his campaign material.

“It’s a mistake in the registry,” said Atwell. “You can get confirmation from all the past chairs of the society,” he said.

When asked when the mistake was discovered and why it has not been fixed yet, Atwell said he “didn’t know it was there until you pointed it out.”

Earle Anthony, a founding member and secretary of Amalgamation Yes, said he as far as he knew Atwell never served as a director nor was he ever elected.

While Anthony acknowledged Atwell’s name on the registry document, he does not know how Atwell ended up on the document dated April 5. Sometime after June 15, when the members elected a board, a mistake must have been in transmitting the names to the registry, he said. The group’s lawyer would be able to answer that question, he said.

Three former chairs of Amalgamation Yes also issued statements dated Sept. 6 also denied that Atwell had served as a director.

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

 

This image shows the names of the three individuals listed as directors of Amalgamation Yes.

Previous story
Goodbye summer: Snow expected along some B.C. highways

Just Posted

Half of young golfers surveyed plan to smoke pot on the links

The British Columbia Golf and Inside Golf surveyed more than 5,400 golfers province-wide

Tent city in Saanich’s Regina Park shuts down

Any remaining residents of the homeless camp in Regina Park plan to… Continue reading

Building permit value more than doubles in Victoria since last year

City staff reported in a quarterly update that building permits are valued at over $250 million

Tractor parade celebrates life of Ken Fox

Memorial for Silver Rill Corn farmer this Sunday at Saanich Fairground

South Island Prosperity Project sends leaders to Shanghai for AI conference

People talk about flying cars but there are day-to-day lifestyle improvements that can come from AI: SIPP CEO

Goodbye summer: Snow expected along some B.C. highways

Highway 97 near 100 Mile House, Clinton and Coquihalla Highway forecast to see cold front move in

Time nearly up: Fierce Hurricane Florence aims at Southeast

More than 1.7 million people in the Carolinas and Virginia were warned to clear out

Theft of wigs for kids who have cancer is ‘heartbreaking:’ shop manager

Frances Rae, manager of Eva and Company Wigs, says all of the families have been understanding

Star B.C. quarterback avoiding distraction of potential pro football career

Michael O’Connor hopes to leade the University of B.C. Thunderbirds to another national championship

Thousands of Canadians in path of extreme storms: Global Affairs Canada

About 440 Canadians have registered in areas near hurricane Florence; 3,446 near typhoon Mangkhut

Freeland not returning immediately to Washington after briefing PM on NAFTA

Foreign Affair Minister Chrystia Freeland refused to go into any detail about the issues

Federal minister in conflict over surf clam licence, ethics commissioner says

Ethics commissioner said Dominic LeBlanc knew wife’s cousin was involved in Five Nations Clam Co

Humboldt Broncos emerge from tragedy

Junior hockey squad returns to ice for first game since tragic bus crash

RCMP searching for missing B.C. family of four

Anderson family of Surrey was reported missing on Tuesday by another family member

Most Read