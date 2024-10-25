Does B.C. still have any room for a 'middle-of-the-road' party? Opinions vary

B.C.'s polarized environment makes it unclear whether there is room in the current political landscape

A leading business voice predicts B.C.'s polarization will persist for the foreseeable future.

But a former B.C. United MLA who ran as an independent believes B.C.'s political spectrum still has space for a middle-of-the-road party.

Chris Gardner, president of the Independent Contractors and Businesses Association, which endorsed the Conservative Party of B.C., said the results of this year's election do not show an appetite for such a party.

"The idea of some saying, 'we need a middle-of-the-road party,' I don't think that's realistic in the current environment," Gardner said. "There is not much room in the middle anymore.

"You are either sort of centre-right or centre-left. I think the results demonstrated that, where you effectively have a tie between the two major parties. I don't think there is much room or really an appetite among folks to start carving out what they would say is a 'middle-of-the-road' party. I don't think that will happen in the foreseeable future."

Other voices have also expressed comparable reservations. In fact, Gardner argued that B.C. United's decision to fold its campaign came too late, pointing to the effect of independents in two key ridings: Vernon-Lumby and Richmond-Steveston. Independents in each of those ridings ran on the premise of offering a middle-of-the-road alternative. Gardner said had it not been for their presence, Rustad would be on his way to becoming premier.

Karin Kirkpatrick, who represented West Vancouver-Capilano for B.C. United before unsuccessfully running in that riding as an independent, disagrees.

Despite losing, Kirkpatrick said she was proud to have offered that self-described centrist alternative.

"I didn't lose as a person," she said. "I know my loss was because of a very strange political landscape and the grand challenge of not having a party behind you. I feel very uplifted."

Kirkpatrick added she has received many calls asking for help in launching something that appeals to federal Liberals, "disenfranchised" New Democrats and conservatives who do not recognize themselves in the current Conservative Party of B.C.

"Whether that's a role I play or not, it's certainly something I support," she said. "I want to help facilitate, that place where I'm going to have somebody to vote for in the future."

A key event determining whether space for such a party exists will take place next year when B.C. United — which remains a legal entity — holds a general meeting. Andrew Reeve, press secretary and deputy director of communications for the B.C. United caucus, told CBC this week that this meeting will likely see what he called a "more conservative" faction "probably" arguing for a formal merger with Conservative Party of B.C.

He added such a merger could give the Conservatives access to tools such as specialized get-out-the-vote software among other elements missing from their campaign. But he also pointed to a more "liberal" faction that is well "aware that the B.C. United party has the B.C. Liberal name under lock-and-key" and they "would love to get their hands on that name once again and perhaps run a Liberal party in the future."

Kirkpatrick doesn't think there is appetite for a merger with the Conservatives, adding that the B.C. Liberal name still holds sway. "There's something there," she said. "It was an amazing government for decades and I think it can be again with the right people in there."