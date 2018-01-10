A three-year-old was sent to hospital by ambulance on Wednesday following an incident with a dog at a Saanich daycare. Travis Paterson/News Staff

Dog deemed ‘not dangerous’ in Saanich daycare incident

Saanich Pound says daycare investigation is over, inconclusive if dog bit child

The dog involved in an alleged incident at a Saanich daycare last month has been deemed fit by the Saanich Pound.

Initially, Saanich Police responded to a 911 call from the daycare around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 13. A three-year-old child was transported to hospital by ambulance.

There was some confusion when the tenant of the house where the incident occurred told CTV the dog did not bite the child, rather, the two were both involved in an incident in which the child suffered an injury from a yogurt container.

And nearly a month later, there still seems to be some confusion as to whether the child’s injuries were a result of a dog bite.

Following its investigation, Saanich Pound has deemed the dog not dangerous, but was unable to substantiate if the wound was a bite, said Saanich Police Sgt. Jereme Leslie.

“As a result of their investigation the dog does not meet the criteria to be labelled dangerous.”

Saanich Pound Inspector Susan Ryan did pass along recommendations to the owner of the daycare, Giggles and Grins on Burnside West, who was highly co-operative, she said.

“We made recommendations not to have toddlers around a large dog,” Ryan said.

In this case, the husky-malamute cross is between 80 and 100 pounds.

Island Health’s investigation of the daycare is ongoing, during which time children and pets are not to be in contact.

