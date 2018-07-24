(Google maps)

Off-leash dog killed at Esquimalt Lagoon

Mixed-breed bulldog will be put down

A dog died from its injuries after being attacked early Tuesday afternoon at the Esquimalt Lagoon in Colwood.

According to Don Brown, chief bylaw officer with the Capital Regional District, the incident occurred in the off-leash area of the lagoon near the bridge around 12:30 p.m.

One owner was tossing a ball for his dog, which is a mixed-breed bulldog, when a smaller terrier tried to get it.

The owner then leashed the bulldog and moved further down the beach. Brown said the owner didn’t notice the terrier had followed them until the last minute when the bulldog grabbed it by its neck and killed it.

The owner of the bulldog has made arrangements to have the animal put down and no charges have been laid.

“Both dog owners are obviously very upset. It’s unfortunate but I think the owner is doing the right thing by having the dog put down,” Brown said.

“Dog owners just have to be really, really wary of other dogs, especially when they’re playing with their toys, dogs can be defensive towards food and toys, so just try to be on the alert.”

The majority of Esquimalt Lagoon is an on-leash area. However, the incident occurred in the off-leash area.

The West Shore RCMP and Colwood bylaw officers were also on scene.

