BC SPCA is reminding pet owners to not leave their four-legged companions in their vehicles this summer. (Contributed photo)

Dog dies after being left in hot car in Langford

Attempts to resuscitate the animal were unsuccessful

A dog has died after being left in a hot car in Langford.

The West Shore RCMP responded to reports of a woman trying to resuscitate her dog in a parking lot in the 2700-block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at approximately 6 p.m. Monday.

Her attempts were unsuccessful. The dog had allegedly been left in the hot car for several hours.

According to police, the woman was visibly upset. However, contrary to initial reports, the woman was not drunk nor was she taken into police custody. She is co-operating with the ongoing B.C. SPCA investigation, which the RCMP is assisting with.

No charges have been laid at this time.

“We recognize this is a difficult time for the dog’s owner and certainly empathize with her, we hope this tragedy may be a reminder to other owners the importance of leaving your pets at home when and wherever possible,” said Const. Matt Baker of the West Shore RCMP.

Earlier this week Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Lower Mainland and much of Vancouver Island, warning of an “extended stretch of very warm weather” for the coming week, with temperatures forecasted to hit the mid- to high twenties by the water.

The B.C. SPCA’s provincial call centre (1-855-622-7722) is open from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. If anyone sees an animal in distress, they are asked to call that number.

