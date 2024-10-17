Dog dragged 200 metres by vehicle in Merritt rescued by BC SPCA

Sunny is recovering well in Kamloops

Sunny, a collie-mix, is recovering in Kamloops after being dragged for 200 metres by a vehicle in Merritt.

A young collie-mix dog was saved after it was dragged by a vehicle in Merritt.

“This is such a sad story. The dog had been tethered to a vehicle,” said BC SPCA senior officer of protection and stakeholder relations Eileen Drever. “Someone got into the vehicle and drove off, dragging him for about 200 metres. He has abrasions to his front and back paw pads and hocks, (the joint between the dog’s hind leg and foot) and his nails were shredded. He is also underweight with a body score of two out of nine, which is very thin.”

BC SPCA animal protection officers found the dog and brought him to a vet clinic in Kamloops. BC SPCA staff met with the vet and it was there they decided to call the pup, Sunny.

Upon examination, no internal injuries/bleeding was found. Sunny was treated for his bruises and abrasions and prescribed antibiotics.

Sunny continues to recover at the BC SPCA's Kamloops Animal Centre and has already gained two kilograms in their care.

“Everyone is so impressed at his resiliency,” said Drever. “Sunny loves spending time outside in the sunshine, playing in the field with staff and volunteers. He is a huge fan of cuddles in his kennel and loves nothing more than hanging out with people.”

An investigation is ongoing as to why Sunny was dragged. It's also unknown when he will be put up for adoption. The BC SPCA said they will be recommending charges to Crown Counsel, in accordance with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.