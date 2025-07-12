Dog evades capture several times while running down Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Oakley was safely trapped by an RCMP officer and a Good Samaritan

Oakley, the Australian Shepherd, is lucky to be alive after running through traffic on Highway 97 in West Kelowna, Thursday morning.

Ken Koch discovered the pup running southbound on Highway 97 at about 7:45 a.m.

Koch, who had been driving into West Kelowna, stopped his car and got out to try and capture the dog.

However, Oakley, who was wearing a blowup collar, evaded the Good Samaritan and took off across traffic.

In a desperate move to try and trap the pup without hurting him, the Koch called dog control to help with the situation.

But, Oakley had other ideas, escaping dog control and several other helpers before finally being corralled by an RCMP officer and a Good Samaritan who had jumped into action on the side of the highway.

Oakley was brought to Kelowna Veterinary Hospital to be looked over. From there Romany Runnalls with the Okanagan Humane Society, (OHS) was called to in to assist with reuniting Oakley with his owners.

“It turns out his owners had been calling around to see if Oakley had been turned in anywhere,” she said.

As the situation was a pet rescue, Runnalls explained that Oakley was listed under the care of OHS' pet assistance program.

“We will be assisting in the financial costs of neutering Oakley and helping with his other medical needs. We don’t like to have any animal leave the care of OHS without being fixed,” she explained.

While currently being treated at the vet, Oakley is set to reunite with his owners later on Friday.