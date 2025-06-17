 Skip to content
Dog found tied up and abandoned outside Nanaimo RCMP detachment

Dog now in care of Nanaimo Animal Control
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
detachment-1-imgp9571
(News Bulletin file photo)

Police are hoping a dog will find a new home after it was abandoned at the Nanaimo RCMP detachment. 

A “very large, wet and scared dog” was found tied up to the front steps of the detachment at about 4 a.m. on May 31, noted an RCMP press release.

Officers dried the dog off, fed it and gave it water before putting it in a secure shelter and contacting Nanaimo Animal Control personnel, who came and took possession of the animal.

Police learned later that the dog’s owner had left the animal there because they were no longer able to take care of it. The dog is now in Nanaimo Animal Control’s care until a good home can be found for it. 

