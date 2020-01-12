All nine First Choice Haircutters employees from Colwood Corners have relocated to their nearest store in View Royal after the partial roof collapse on Jan. 7. Kathleen Underwood, owner of Kathy’s Mutt Cuts, says she’s planning to move to a new location nearby Six Mile Pub by February. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Dog-grooming shop plans to relocate following roof collapse at Colwood Corners

Kathy’s Mutt Cuts hopes to re-open near Six Mile Pub by Feb. 1

Kathleen Underwood is struggling to get back into business after her shop, Kathy’s Mutt Cuts, was one of two storefronts affected by a partial roof collapse at Colwood Corners just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 7.

The owner of the dog-grooming business said she spent the better half of Friday calling customers to cancel all January appointments. She estimates that she’ll end up missing out on $10,000 in lost revenue.

According to the City of Colwood, it is not known at this time how the incident will affect the redevelopment plans for Colwood Corners but that the building owner Onni Group will have to work with the city to adjust their plans going forward. Notably, London Drugs is unaffected as the owners replaced that roof recently.

For Underwood, this incident couldn’t have come at a more inconvenient time.

Prior to the roof collapse, she was already preparing to move to a new location in February following news that a large pet store competitor might be moving into the neighborhood. Now, the dog groomer has signed a lease at Penelope’s Bookstop, nearby Six Mile Pub along Island Highway in Colwood.

“It’s been a nightmare,” said Underwood. “We can’t get into the shop to get my equipment, which is the most important part of my business.”

Behind the boarded-up entrance to Kathy’s Mutt Cuts sit valuable items that Underwood can’t access, including her grooming table, kennels, bathtubs and a dog dryer to name a few. That means she’s not able to operate as a mobile store.

Currently, she is still paying her single employee while she begins to prepare her new location tentatively planned for Feb. 1.

Meanwhile, First Choice Haircutters employee Sherry Lefebvre confirmed that all nine employees have been relocated to their nearest location on 103-1517 Admirals Rd in View Royal.

“It is extremely unfortunate that this event has impacted the two businesses and their patrons, but public safety must be the primary concern,” reads a statement from the City of Colwood. City staff were on site Tuesday morning to provide information about working with insurers and the property owners to track and recover any potential loss of revenue.

Both businesses are being told that they will receive an update from Onni Group by Thursday about what next steps to take.

– with files from Kendra Crighton

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
A look at the roof from on top of London Drugs. (City of Colwood)

