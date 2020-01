FILE – An Australian Shepherd died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 after it fell from a Vancouver highrise. (Needpix.com)

The SPCA is investigating after an Australian Shepherd fell 21 storeys to his death in Vancouver on Sunday.

Spokesperson Lorie Chortyk said the dog fell from the balcony of building in Yaletown and died on impact.

Although there is “no evidence that he was thrown or pushed from the balcony,” Chortyk said the SPCA is seeing if there is enough evidence for charges under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against whoever allowed the dog to be in a dangerous situation.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

