Dog killed in James Bay hit-and-run

A dog is dead after being hit by a vehicle in James Bay.
A pedestrian was crossing at Dallas Road and Menzies Street with his two small dogs in a lit, marked crosswalk when a 16-foot shuttle vehicle did not stop. The man was barely missed by the vehicle, but one of his dogs was instantly killed, a press release from VicPD said.
The driver did not stop after hitting the dog, even when the pedestrian yelled at the vehicle. The vehicle was travelling toward the cruise ship terminal and is described as a 16-foot bus-like vehicle, white with a light bar on the roof. It is reported to have a squeaking wheel.
VicPD traffic officers are looking to speak with the driver and anyone else who may have information about the Nov. 9 incident, which occurred around 5:15 p.m.
