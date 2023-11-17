Dog suffers horrible leg injury in attack, surrendered to northern B.C. SPCA

Dobby, a 2-year-old husky-labrador mix, will soon be up for adoption

A two-year-old husky-labrador mix that was recently surrendered to the B.C. SPCA location after a horrible dog attack will soon be up for adoption.

The dog, Dobby, was first brought into a veterinary clinic in the South Peace region by his owner after he had been attacked by a dog and had a large, open wound on his leg, exposing the bone, muscles and tendons. After nine days of care, the owners decided to stop treatment and surrendered the dog to the B.C. SPCA.

South Peace animal centre manager Chelsea Blackwell said the SPCA agreed to take on the remaining veterinary costs as Dobby had been through so much. His care includes daily sedation to change his bandages, and he requires sedation until his wounds have healed enough that the bandage pain doesn’t cause him pain.

Dobby also has to wear a splint to help his wound close.

Blackwell said Dobby has been very brave and never showed any signs of fear or aggression.

“His talkative husky side came out when his leg was put in a splint. He thought it was important to tell everyone he was not fond of it.”

Dobby is expected to be put up for adoption in two or three weeks.

