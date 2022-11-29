A three-year-old German shepherd suffered significant injuries after falling off the back of a truck it was tethered to. (Submitted photo)

A three-year-old German shepherd suffered significant injuries after falling off the back of a truck it was tethered to. (Submitted photo)

Dog that was dragged behind pickup receiving care from B.C. SPCA

Three-year-old German shepherd healing in Nanaimo after suffering ‘devastating injuries’

A German shepherd suffered significant injuries after it fell off the back of a vehicle it was tethered to and was dragged, says B.C. SPCA.

Heidi suffered “devastating injuries” due to the incident, the SPCA said in a press release. RCMP were notified of the incident by a witness and found Heidi on the side of the road “in critical distress.” The dog was rushed to a veterinary hospital and promptly admitted for emergency surgery.

In the press release, Eileen Drever, B.C. SPCA spokesperson, said she was shocked to see the dog’s injuries, as its “paws and lower leg were worn down to the bone,” it noted. The physical and psychological pain would have been “unimaginable,” she said.

“Transport of an unsecured pet in the back of a pickup is illegal, but as Heidi’s case shows even tethered transport poses serious risks. The best and safest way to transport dogs is always inside the vehicle, preferably with a harness made specifically for travelling in a vehicle,” Drever said.

Heidi is at B.C. SPCA’s Nanaimo animal centre and is expected to be up for adoption by the middle of December.

“Heidi remained at the hospital for three and a half weeks and received round-the-clock bandage changes and pain management,” noted the press release. “Heidi’s treatment plan is ongoing and will change as her injuries begin to heal.”

B.C. SPCA is covering all of the costs of Heidi’s treatment, said the press release. To assist, please go to https://spca.bc.ca/donations/holidays/.

READ ALSO: ‘Abrupt slowdown’ in adoptions after spike, says B.C. SPCA


karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

animal crueltyBCSPCABreaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Coast Salish lawyer Doug White joining B.C. premier’s office to speed reconciliation
Next story
West Shore crews attending multiple crashes after snowy morning

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP attended multiple crash scenes on a snowy Nov. 29 morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore crews attending multiple crashes after snowy morning

Oak Bay High grad Mackennzie Mount, returns to perform in The Nutcracker with the Royal Winnipeg Ballet. (File photo by David Cooper/Victoria Academy of Ballet)
Oak Bay ballerina among Canada’s best staging Nutcracker in Victoria

Snow falling on Highway 1 at Malahat Summit in 2020.Winter driving conditions are on the way with snow and wind forecast for south, inland, east and north Vancouver Island from Tuesday morning through Wednesday (Nov. 30). (DriveBC/File)
Shift into winter: Snow, wind warnings issued for most of Vancouver Island

The Victoria Shoebox Project is looking for donations to help fill more than 700 shoeboxes by Dec. 16, with each and everyone of them destined for a woman in need. (Courtesy Victoria Shoebox Project/Facebook)
Victoria Shoebox Project looking to fill 735 shoeboxes