Campbell River and Comox Valley volunteer search and rescue teams practice swiftwater rescue techniques on the Oyster River. Photo courtesy Campbell River Search and Rescue

Don’t become a Search and Rescue statistic this long weekend

Learn how to prepare and be safe in the great outdoors

Long weekends are the busiest for the 2,500 BC Search & Rescue volunteers who respond to over 1,600 incidents every year.

“The ‘May Long Weekend’ is all about playing outdoors by hiking, biking, camping and boating to kick off the summer season ahead,” Sandra Riches, executive Director of BC AdventureSmart, says.

That’s certainly the case on Vancouver Island where local Search and Rescue volunteers are tasked with coming to the aid of people who get into trouble in the vast outdoors of this region.

Many mishaps occur that can be prevented and the BC Search and Rescue Association is a proponent of the AdventureSmart program and urges outdoors enthusiasts to make use of it. AdventureSmart increases awareness and helps reduce the number and severity of SAR incidents by sharing a consistent safety message that focuses on the three T’s:

  • Trip plan,
  • Train and
  • Take essentials.

Trip Planning:

  • Plan your travel route
  • Know the terrain and conditions
  • Check the weather
  • Always fill out a trip plan. Here’s a link to an example of one: The Trip Plan

Training:

  • Obtain the knowledge and skills you need before heading out.
  • Know and stay within your limits.

Taking the Essentials:

Always carry the essentials and know how to use them.

  • Flashlight
  • Fire making kit
  • Signalling device (i.e. whistle)
  • Extra food and water
  • Extra clothing
  • Navigational/communication devices
  • First aid kit
  • Emergency blanket/shelter
  • Pocket knife
  • Sun protection
  • Add other equipment specific to your chosen activity, season and location.

To find out more about AdventureSmart and being safe in the outdoors check:

• BC AdventureSmart Instagram

• BC AdventureSmart Twitter

Previous story
B.C. high school girls go braless to protest dress code
Next story
SETTING SAIL: Swiftsure yacht race takes to Victoria waters

Just Posted

SETTING SAIL: Swiftsure yacht race takes to Victoria waters

For 75 years, sailors from across the globe have taken part in premier event

BREAKING: break in cold case of murdered Oak Bay High grads

Press conference today in Snohomish County

Young mother’s death leaves gaping hole in Saanich family

Father and three young children can’t access GoFundMe account established in mother’s name

UPDATED: Five youth taken to hospital after late night crash on Beach Drive

Oak Bay public works called in to repair infrastructure damage early next week

Grey capes will fly as Kaiden’s Kape Krusaders tackle the Brain Tumour Walk at UVic

A year ago Kaiden, 10, one year ago I found out I had Anaplastic Ependymoma stage 3

After 10 years of fighting drunk drivers, Alexa’s Team asks: What about pot?

As marijuana legalization looms, police are worried that impaired driving fatalities could spike

Hydrogen vehicles entering zero-emission auto market in B.C.

B.C. getting its first hydrogen filling stations in Victoria, Metro Vancouver

Whitecaps hope to make good on their scoring chances against FC Dallas

In both games the Whitecaps needed second-half goals to overcome deficits and settle for 2-2 draws

Missing Chilliwack man may be travelling to Grand Forks on motorcycle

Wilfred James Kilgren, 69, was last heard from by a friend on April 11

Don’t become a Search and Rescue statistic this long weekend

Learn how to prepare and be safe in the great outdoors

Search continues for Ben Kilmer, man missing from Vancouver Island

Kilmer’s work van was found abandoned in the Cowichan Valley on Wednesday, with its engine still running

Fatalities reported in Texas school shooting

Santa Fe High School which went on lockdown around 8 a.m. Friday

Coroner speaks about mix-up of Humboldt Broncos crash victims, release of name

A coroner involved says it wasn’t until an injured player woke up in hospital and said he was a different person that officials realized the mistake

‘Nowhere near close:’ U.S. rebuffs Trudeau hope for quick NAFTA deal

The United States declared the NAFTA countries were nowhere close to a deal in a statement Thursday

Most Read