(Wikimedia Commons photo)

Don’t drink and carve this weekend, Victoria doctor says

Victoria General Hospital expects increase in turkey-related health incidents

Go easy on the turkey this Thanksgiving Day. Matt Erickson, the emergency department manager at Victoria General Hospital said the number one condition they usually see this weekend is abdominal pain — from eating too much.

“I’m probably going to be guilty of slipping a little bit on that as well,” Erickson said. “But if you know you have abdominal issues, make sure you’re taking extra care with portion control.”

Rich and fatty foods such as gravy or turkey skin can irritate people, especially those who have pre-existing abdominal conditions or gallbladder issues. Abdominal pain is what brings most of their patients into the emergency department at VGH year-round, but there’s a “significant increase” around holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas, Erickson said.

READ MORE: Our Place in Victoria serves Thanksgiving lunch to those in need

Turkey dinners are also risky before taking the first bite. Although it’s not a high number, Erickson said the emergency room usually sees a couple of turkey-carving hand lacerations.

“People can cut their thumbs or fingertips quite badly,” Erickson said. His recommendation? Don’t be intoxicated when you’re carving.

“Usually with any of these turkey-carving incidents, I would say most of the time there’s probably alcohol on board.”

Alcohol seems to be a common denominator in other Thanksgiving incidents, from driving and household injuries. VGH also sees an increase in traffic-related incidents whenever a holiday weekend inspires people to be close to family.

Most of the problems they’ll see in hospital’s ER this Thanksgiving, Erickson said, can be prevented by common sense.

READ MORE: Doctor’s orders: How to get grandma high for the first time

@KeiliBartlett
keili.bartlett@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Reversing overdoses, saving lives: How an overdose prevention site stops fatalities amid the opioid crisis

Just Posted

Former Victoria police chief investigation cost city nearly $1 million

Frank Elsner was also paid $269,661 while suspended from duty

Don’t drink and carve this weekend, Victoria doctor says

Victoria General Hospital expects increase in turkey-related health incidents

Baby goats from Beacon Hill Children’s Park are getting evicted

The last goat stampede will be on Thanksgiving Day

City of Victoria considers moving Crystal Pool to different site

Neighbourhood backlash pushes council to consider alternate locations

Court documents reveal homicide victim faced assault charges

Saanich assault victim died before scheduled appearance

Updated: Camp Namegans agree to vacate private Saanich residence by Friday, Oct. 12

‘You can’t stay, so how can I help?’ landowner to tenters on West Saanich property

Reversing overdoses, saving lives: How an overdose prevention site stops fatalities amid the opioid crisis

Campbell River overdose prevention site has reversed 19 overdoses since 2017 – AIDS Vancouver Island

5 things to see and do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Circus to zombies, this long weekend is full of fun events

POLL: Do you plan to vote in the Oct. 20 municipal election?

Greater Victoria residents head to the polls on Oct. 20 to select… Continue reading

Construction on Gordie Howe International Bridge officially underway

Trudeau says key link between Canada and the United States is officially underway

Activists mount protest outside B.C. pig slaughterhouse

Protestors quickly disperse after call to RCMP reporting trespassing

Canadians voted for a carbon tax, Trudeau says as provincial blowback grows

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said he was backing off because he could not get Ottawa to promise it wouldn’t force Manitoba to raise the price

Handling of high drivers, border crossers still being ironed out, officials say

Two provinces have not signed funding deals to train officers on detecting drivers who are high

Sightless barrel racing horse Curly amazes owners

Curly has a special place in the hearts of her owners

Most Read