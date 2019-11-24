This Nov. 20, 2018 file photo shows romaine lettuce in Simi Valley, Calif. Canadian health officials are warning consumers to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, Calif., because of another food poisoning outbreak.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mark J. Terrill, File

Don’t eat romaine grown in Salinas, California, Canadian officials warn

This is the fourth E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce in the last two years

Canadian health officials are warning consumers to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, Calif., because of another food poisoning outbreak.

The notice comes almost exactly one year after a similar outbreak led to a blanket warning about romaine, ranging from whole heads to pre-cut salad mixes.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says one patient in Manitoba last month suffered from an illness bearing a “similar genetic fingerprint” to illnesses reported in an ongoing U.S. investigation into an outbreak of E. coli in the Golden State.

Health officials say an outbreak is not occurring in Canada, but romaine from northern California is imported north of the border this time of the year.

The agency says it is implementing “new actions” at the border to prevent the tainted lettuce from coming into Canada.

Leafy greens can become contaminated after contact with feces from infected animals via soil, water or improperly composted manure.

This is the fourth E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce affecting Canadian consumers in the last two years.

READ MORE: More beef products recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

— with files from The Associated Press.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Peers Victoria Resources Society unveils new building after radical renovation
Next story
‘Not what it used to be:’ Warm Arctic autumn creates ice hazards for Inuit

Just Posted

Sooke youngster starts holiday season off on the right foot

Journey Middle School student filling 50 Christmas stockings for children in need

More than 100 purses filled with toiletries to be donated to Victoria’s most vulnerable women

Members of the Rotary Club of Victoria filled them with soap, deodorant, toothpaste and more

Young performers put some PACE in the holiday season with annual Christmas revue

Musical showcase features a collection of favourite carols and songs from popular holiday movies

Saanich council in final stages of permitting cannabis production

Cannabis production to be allowed on the Agricultural Land Reserve under specific conditions

VIDEO: Peers Victoria Resources Society unveils new building after radical renovation

HeroWork, hundreds of volunteers, helped transform the space

John Horgan touts accomplishments at B.C. NDP convention

Minimum wage will keep rising past $15 an hour, premier vows

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

B.C. VIEWS: Regulating fuel prices not a new idea

Fuel prices seem to remain stubbornly high in many places of B.C.

Kamloops Mountie sues RCMP over alleged long-term abuse

Lisa MacKenzie, says harassment began in 2006, after her marriage to another officer dissolved

Horvat scores winner in shootout as Canucks edge Caps 2-1

Markstrom makes 32 saves for Vancouver

Ontario man opens safe, pours soy sauce throughout business

Man allegedly broke into safe containing more than $2,000 and did $100,000 in damages

Young Abbotsford cancer survivor wins provincial award for fundraising

Air Canada Fan Flight recognizes courageous kids, brings them to meet local NHL teams

B.C.’s largest catholic archdiocese names 9 clergymen in sex abuse report; probes ongoing

Vancouver Archdioces presides over 443,000 parishoners in B.C.

Province argues in B.C. Supreme Court for smudging in schools, says it relates to curriculum

Hearing concludes in case regarding indigenous cultural practice in Vancouver Island classroom

Most Read