Saanich police set up roadblocks to catch drunk drivers during the holiday CounterAttack campaign. (Saanich Police/Twitter)

Don’t wreck your holidays: Saanich police warn of weekend roadblocks during CounterAttack campaign

Impaired driving causes an average of 68 deaths each year in B.C.

Saanich police kicked off the first weekend of December by hunting down impaired drivers.

Roadblocks were in full effect throughout Saanich on Friday night as part of the month-long CounterAttack impaired driving campaign – a collaboration between police across B.C., ICBC and the provincial government.

The campaign encourages drivers to plan ahead and find a safe ride home to keep themselves and other road users safe over the holidays. Police recommend having a designated driver, calling a taxi, using transit or relying on Operation Red Nose which is available on Friday and Saturday nights and on New Year’s Eve.

READ ALSO: Drivers flee VicPD’s first impaired driving roadblocks of December

According to ICBC, impaired driving causes an average of 68 deaths each year in B.C. – about 10 on the Island – making it the leading cause of fatal car crashes. More than half of crashes caused by impaired drivers take place between Friday and Sunday.

In an effort to avoid further crashes, police across B.C. have agreed to set up weekend roadblocks to promote road safety and catch those driving drunk or high.

Saanich police say roadblocks will go up throughout the District on weekend nights in December. Locations will vary by weekend and may not remain in the same area all night. Officers at the roadblocks will be identifying those driving drunk and high. At least one trained drug recognition expert will attend each Saanich roadblock to detect those under the influence of drugs.

READ ALSO: Semi truck impounded after driver avoids weight scales in Saanich

For more than 40 years, ICBC has funded CounterAttack and impaired-driving education programs. The goal is to make sure everyone can safely enjoy the holidays, said Lindsay Matthews, vice-president of public affairs and driver licensing for ICBC.

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnsworth noted that while most people understand that driving doesn’t mix well with alcohol or drugs, others are still “willing to take a chance.”

“CounterAttack makes intercepting those people job number one,” Farnsworth said.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Previous story
House fire in View Royal sends one to hospital Saturday morning

Just Posted

Sidney Concert Band strikes up seasonal note with fundraiser for young musicians

Money raised from the Dec. 9 show benefits 676 Kittyhawk Air Cadet Band program

Don’t wreck your holidays: Saanich police warn of weekend roadblocks during CounterAttack campaign

Impaired driving causes an average of 68 deaths each year in B.C.

House fire in View Royal sends one to hospital Saturday morning

View Royal Fire Rescue says fire is now out

Camosun student starts bursary program for low-income students

The Jor-Dawn Smith Bursary will go to one Greater Victoria graduate in spring 2020

Victoria property company plans to replace Saanich apartments with townhouses

Abstract Developments plans 26 townhouses for Gorge Road West

VIDEO: Boys help rescue Cariboo bear cub

The cub, weighing just 24lbs, has been taken to wildlife sanctuary in Northwest B.C. for the winter

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

$578: that’s how much your first distracted driving ticket will cost with recent premium hikes

Over 50 per cent of Canadians admitted to using phone while driving last year, according to study

Kelowna man attempts to steal bait bike from RCMP parking lot

38-year-old Brian Richard Harbison is facing several charges

‘Things haven’t changed enough:’ Ecole Polytechnique anniversary prompts reflection

Fourteen women were fatally shot by a gunman at the Montreal school on Dec. 6, 1989

Bear raids freezer, gorges on Island family’s Christmas baking

Hungry bruin virtually ignored meat and fish, focused, instead, on the sweets

VIDEO: Our Place Society leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Dec. 6

Second warning on romaine lettuce from California region as another E. coli case reported

Two cases of E. coli have been reported in relation to the illness in the U.S.

Residents in B.C. city could face 133% tax hike in ‘worst case’ lawsuit outcome: report

An average home could see a tax increase of $2,164 in one year

Most Read