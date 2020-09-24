West Shore RCMP clocked a 2014 Volskwagen Jetta at 100 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Sept. 23. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

Double the speed limit nets Saanich driver $368 fine, points, car impound in Colwood

Colwood council has identified Ocean Boulevard as a hot spot for speeding

A Saanich driver clocked going 50 km/h over the posted speed limit had his car impounded after encountering a cop Wednesday night.

West Shore RCMP officers conducting speed enforcement on Ocean Boulevard on Sept. 22 clocked a 2014 Volskwagen Jetta at 100 km/h shortly after 10 p.m. The limit there is 50 km/h.

The 23-year-old driver was issued a $368 ticket for excessive speeding, which comes with a three-point penalty to his drivers licence, RCMP said in a news release. His vehicle was also impounded for seven days.

Colwood council has identified Ocean Boulevard as being a hot spot for speeding, according to RCMP.

“You can expect to see our officers routinely conducting speed enforcement in this area, along with other speeding hotspots identified in the West Shore,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations officer.

Most Read