Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends Question Period in the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto, on Tuesday October 30 , 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Doug Ford announces cabinet shuffle months into mandate

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to shuffle his cabinet today.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is shuffling his cabinet just months after taking the reins of the province, a move that follows the resignation of one of his ministers last week.

In a release issued Monday morning, Ford said Progressive Conservative House Leader Todd Smith will take on the additional role of minister of economic development, job creation and trade to replace Jim Wilson, who stepped down on Friday.

John Yakabuski, who served as transportation minister, will become minister of natural resources and forestry. Jeff Yurek, who held the natural resources portfolio, will take on the transportation file.

Sylvia Jones will take over the job of community safety and correctional services minister from Michael Tibollo, who will become minister of tourism, culture and sport.

Bill Walker will join cabinet by succeeding Smith as minister of government and consumer services.

Some caucus positions are also shifting, with Lorne Coe appointed government caucus whip and Doug Downey deputy whip.

Ford said all other ministerial, parliamentary assistant, and government caucus and committee roles will remain unchanged.

“After four months of unprecedented action, we are taking this opportunity to calibrate our cabinet assignments to ensure we continue to deliver on our commitments to the people,” Ford said in the statement.

The shuffle comes days after Wilson abruptly resigned as minister and left the Tory caucus, which Ford’s office said he did in order ”to seek treatment for addiction issues.”

Wilson stepped down hours after appearing with Ford at a border crossing near Sarnia, Ont., where they unveiled a sign advertising Ontario as “Open for Business.”

Related: Judge strikes down Doug Ford’s bill to reduce Toronto council size

Related: Ottawa argues one province’s failure to bring in a carbon tax will harm others

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Saanich fire department fought four suspicious fires on Halloween
Next story
Saanich police says Halloween arsonist could face additional charges

Just Posted

Former B.C. Hydro CEO earns half a million without working a single day

Jessica McDonald received $541,615 in compensation following firing

Saanich police says Halloween arsonist could face additional charges

A 31-year-old woman remains in custody as authorities continue their investigation

Vehicle crash causes power outage in Central Saanich

More than 200 customers had the power go out Sunday night

Former Olympic swimmer looks to make a splash in real estate

Ryan Cochrane says his skills gained in the pool translate well to property world

Christmas is all about family for Canada’s fiddling clan

Natalie McMaster and Donnell Leahy bring their Celtic musical traditions to Victoria

Candlelight vigil honours the memory of Nicole Bell and other missing B.C. women

Friends and supporters share memories, grief and healing moments

Greater Victoria holiday craft fair roundup

Check off all of the items on your shopping list at these great events

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

Ludacris, Migos to perform at pre-Super Bowl concert

Ludacris and Migos will represent Atlanta and hip-hop culture when they perform at the EA SPORTS BOWL days before the Super Bowl next year.

Elgar Petersen, namesake for the Humboldt Broncos’ home rink, dies at 82

Elgar Petersen Arena is home ice for the Broncos: it’s where mourners for the 16 people who died in the crash left flowers and a prayer vigil was held in the days that followed.

Residents of landslide-threatened Old Fort, B.C., can return home

Residents of B.C. community displaced by slow-moving landslide can return home

Doug Ford announces cabinet shuffle months into mandate

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to shuffle his cabinet today.

‘Eddie the Eagle’ among Olympians cheering for a Calgary 2026 bid

Last week, the bid seemed all but dead as the federal, provincial and municipal governments wrangled over cost-sharing

Telegraph Creek wildfire evacuees may be home by Christmas

Structure loss was the highest for any First Nation in Canadian wildfire history, says minister

Most Read