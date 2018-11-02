With the opening Monday, both sides of Douglas will become 24-hour bus-bike priority lanes and be off limits for other vehicles, except for those making a right turn in the same block. (BC Transportation)

Douglas Street 24-hour transit and bike priority lanes open Nov.5

Vehicles caught travelling in priority lanes face $109 fine

The grand opening of the 24-hour priority bus and bike lanes on Douglas Street is planned for Nov.5, after which time cars will be ticketed for travelling in the dedicated lanes.

Both sides of Douglas Street, from Fisgard Street to Tolmie Avenue, will be switched to 24-hour transit and cyclist priority lanes as part of the Transit Future Plan, the regional long-range transit strategy, apart from a couple of sections that will have parking outside of peak hours.

Vehicles caught travelling in the lanes will be fined $109 for failure to obey a designated-use lane under section 153.2 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

VicPD will be rolling out an education and enforcement campaign in the near future, said Shellene McConnell, senior communications and engagement advisor for BC Transit.

The rapid transit lanes currently operate with bus and bike priority from 6 to 9 a.m. southbound and 3 to 6 p.m. northbound from Herald Street to Tolmie Avenue.

With the opening Monday, both sides of Douglas will become 24-hour bus-bike priority lanes and be off limits for other vehicles, except for those making a right turn in the same block.

Douglas Street is one of the busiest commuter routes. During peak travels, as many as 1,700 vehicles pass through the corridor per hour. Transit vehicles account for three per cent of traffic, but move about 40 per cent of the people who use the route, according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Douglas Street and the Trans-Canada Highway were identified in the Transit Future Plan as the key corridor for rapid transit to connect downtown Victoria with the West Shore.

“If we want to make a real dent in the gridlock, we need to change how people commute. These bus lanes will inspire more people to leave their cars at home when they see how fast and efficient public transit is, as buses fly by the cars sitting in traffic,” said Claire Trevena, transportation minister, earlier this year.

The Douglas Street Priority Transit and Cycling Lanes have been rolling out in different phases.

Phase 3a, still to come, will add a northbound priority bus lane on Douglas Street between Tolmie and Saanich Road. This section is being led by the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, according to BC Transit, and is expected to be complete by the time the McKenzie interchange is done in late 2019.

 

