Douglas Street will be single-lane traffic between Finlayson and Larch streets at certain times this week. (Google Streetview)

The City of Victoria warns drivers can expect delays this week as roadwork continues on a section of Douglas Street.

The roadway will be reduced to single-lane traffic between Finlayson and Larch streets from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout the week.

