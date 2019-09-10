Downed power line closes portion of Sooke Road in Langford

Sooke Road between Happy Valley and Luxton roads is closed due to a downed power line. (Google Maps)

A portion of Sooke Road in Langford was closed due to a downed line Tuesday afternoon.

At about 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, West Shore RCMP was called to the 2800-block of Sooke Road between Happy Valley and Luxton roads for a report of a downed power line. Police received reports of a semi-truck that had snagged the line causing it to go down.

Officers were on scene and closed that portion of Sooke Road.

Vehicles were rerouted through Marwood Road.

BC Hydro was also called to the scene and police had asked motorists to exercise patience during the delays in the area.

As of about 2:20 p.m. traffic was moving smoothly again on Sooke Road and there was no sign of police or hydro crews. There are no outages listed on the BC Hydro outage map.

