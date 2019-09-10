Sooke Road between Happy Valley and Luxton roads is closed due to a downed power line. (Google Maps)

Downed power line closes portion of Sooke Road in Langford

Sooke Road closed between Happy Valley and Luxton roads

A portion of Sooke Road in Langford was closed due to a downed line Tuesday afternoon.

At about 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, West Shore RCMP was called to the 2800-block of Sooke Road between Happy Valley and Luxton roads for a report of a downed power line. Police received reports of a semi-truck that had snagged the line causing it to go down.

Officers were on scene and closed that portion of Sooke Road.

Vehicles were rerouted through Marwood Road.

BC Hydro was also called to the scene and police had asked motorists to exercise patience during the delays in the area.

As of about 2:20 p.m. traffic was moving smoothly again on Sooke Road and there was no sign of police or hydro crews. There are no outages listed on the BC Hydro outage map.

READ ALSO: Couple survives power line pole impaling SUV in Seattle

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Esquimalt to host open houses for spending of $17 million wastewater funds
Next story
VIDEO: Kelowna man takes senior pug on six-hour cruise down B.C. trail

Just Posted

Esquimalt to host open houses for spending of $17 million wastewater funds

The Township is seeking public input on Saxe Point Park and Esquimalt Gorge Park

Downed power line closes portion of Sooke Road in Langford

Sooke Road closed between Happy Valley and Luxton roads

Island Health warns against needle-free filler treatments

No one should be providing this treatment warns public service announcement

PHOTOS: Concours d’Elegance car show a success

A Motorcar weekend raises over $180,00 for the community

Victoria woman hopes to open city’s first cat cafe

Ashley Deiter wants to open the Mask and Mantle Cat Cafe next spring

VIDEO: Trudeau to officially call federal election on Wednesday

PM scheduled to visit Rideau Hall and ask the governor general to dissolve Parliament

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you agree with recent survey results and support a permanent shift to Daylight Saving Time?

There are many things British Columbians are vocal about in the political… Continue reading

B.C. woman awarded $2M after stopping to help at car crash, getting hit herself

Good Samaritan, then 24 years old, had pulled over to give first aid in 2012 incident

Residents in this B.C. town defend cleaning up homeless camps

Homeless advocate has complained to police about ‘vigilantism’

Owners on high alert after reports of dog thief on the loose in south Cowichan Valley

Two suspected dog napping incidents in south Cowichan recently have pet owners… Continue reading

B.C. still losing money on legalized marijuana sales

Talks with municipalities continue on revenue sharing

PHOTOS: B.C. firefighters scour through hurricane wreckage in Bahamas

Firefighters from Burnaby also on Great Abaco helping search through debris

Watch for scams when donating to Hurricane Dorian relief, group warns

More than 140 new crowdfunding campaigns related to the storm are already established

Most Read