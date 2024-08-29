Downtown Eastside shooting leaves man dead in Vancouver

Police say first responders tried to save the man, but he died at the scene

Vancouver police say a man is dead after an early morning shooting in the Downtown Eastside.

Police say the shooting happened at Carall and East Cordova streets, and investigators responded to a call around 3:30 a.m.

They say first responders tried to save the man, but he died at the scene.

The police department says no one has been arrested and nothing is known about any relationship between the shooter and the victim.

Vancouver police say the investigation is ongoing, and they are appealing to anyone with information about the shooting to call the department’s homicide unit.

Photos and videos posted online show a white tent set up at the intersection, with surrounding streets blocked off with police tape.