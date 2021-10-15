Downtown parking lot re-opens in Sidney

Sidney has announced the official re-opening of Parking Lot B between Second and Third streets. The lot was unavailable during the construction of the Oceanna Building. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

The return of 35 free public parking spaces in downtown Sidney promises to improve business.

The municipality officially announced the re-opening of Parking Lot B located at the site of the former fire hall between Third and Second streets following a two-year closure after the completion of the Oceanna Building.

“This lot offers what many community members and local business owners have been seeking — free short-term parking close to shops,” said Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith. “With new bike racks being piloted in downtown Sidney and an Active Transportation Plan planned for 2022, the town continues to look for ways to make transportation of all kinds more convenient.”

RELATED: PHOTOS: Sidney’s new parking lot officially opens

The parking lot was part of the land sale agreement between the municipality and the developer with the condition that the developer lease the lot back to the municipality at no charge.

On top of free but time-limited on-street parking, Sidney has seven public parking lots in downtown Sidney with a total of 371 parking spaces. A map outlining public parking lots in Sidney can be here.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich PeninsulaSidney