Downtown Victoria bus shelters feature local art

A diverse range of artists now have their work up along Yates Street

The City of Victoria unveiled its newest edition of the Commute Bus Shelter Exhibit, which showcases work of local artists. This piece, Quallhanumucan (Orca) was done by Andrea Fritz (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

The City of Victoria unveiled its latest art pieces for Commute exhibit, a pilot project which features local art on bus shelters across downtown.

The project focuses on providing space for emerging Indigenous and multicultural artists. The pieces are selected by a jury of people identifying as Indigenous or multicultural, and this year’s chosen works were made by artists with a wide range of experiences, including an artist with a disability, an artist who was recently homeless, Indigenous artists and artists of Colour. Each will display three different pieces over the course of a year.

On Tuesday a black and white piece titled Qullhanumucun (orca) by artist Andrea Fritz made its first appearance at the shelter at Yates and Broad Streets. Fritz began taking her art seriously after the birth of her first child, while living in Ontario.

“There’s no ocean there and I missed B.C., so I started doing my art again,” Fritz said. “The first thing I did was draw orcas.”

Since then, Fritz has continued her work with Coast Salish art, and now works as a full-time artist and teaches First Nations art at schools across Greater Victoria

Fritz first heard of the Commute project from her sister, who encouraged her to apply. Since she was accepted she’s been planning out her pieces.

“I’m an avid commuter of buses, so it was cool to stop and think about how my art will look. The bus shelters are always a little sad looking,” Fritz said. “Now, it’s surreal to see my art up.”

Fritz was especially happy to see that the work of another Coast Salish artist, Dylan Thomas, was recently installed as banners throughout downtown Victoria, with one hanging behind the bus shelter.

Fritz will have the Qullhanumucun piece up until the end of September. Her two other pieces, one of an otter and one of a camas flower will also be put up throughout the year.

Along with Fritz’s work, five other artists have their work on display at bus shelters along Yates Street between Broad Street and Fernwood Road.

The other artists are Aviv Talya Dekel, Sarah Jim, Neil McClelland, Anup Singh and Joshua Ngenda.

