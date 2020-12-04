Downtown Victoria businesses offered free delivery for regional customers

Shopping in the evening in downtown Victoria can be a good time to go, with relatively few people in store and plenty of room to physically distance, as this photo from Government Street shows. (Don Descoteau/News Staff) Shopping in the evening in downtown Victoria can be a good time to go, with relatively few people in store and plenty of room to physically distance, as this photo from Government Street shows. But thanks to a new program from the Downtown Victoria Business Association, many downtown businesses will soon be able to provide free delivery for customers across the region. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Holiday shopping just got a little bit easier for Greater Victoria residents.

On Dec. 7, the Downtown Victoria Business Association (DVBA) launches Downtown Delivers, a program offering free delivery from downtown retailers to customers living outside the city – from Sooke to Sidney.

“It’s another way to support local,” said Jeff Bray, DVBA executive director. “And another option for supporting, not just the business owners, but the employees who rely on those jobs to to pay their rent and buy their groceries.”

The program will be offered to all downtown businesses that are DVBA members, and will use three local delivery companies: Maximum Express, NomadEx Bike Cargo and GeaZone Eco-Courier.

Bray said the new wave of restrictions implemented by the Office of the Provincial Health Officer on Nov. 20, led to a drop in the rate of downtown visitors.

“This really encourages people to make wonderful, purposeful shopping decisions either safely in the store or safely from home,” Bray said, adding that in-person shopping is still safe and permitted under provincial health orders.

“We thought, how can we support people to continue doing that if they are not able to continue coming downtown?”

Shopping local has been popular during the pandemic, Bray notes. Downtown businesses have seen less traffic, but more purchases overall.

All DVBA businesses are eligible to utilize the delivery services. Shoppers who want to know if their favourite store is participating should contact the store.

Business owners who want to take advantage of the initiative can email info@downtownvictoria.ca for more information.

