Victoria City Council passed a number of motions in response to the COVID-19 crisis on Thursday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Downtown Victoria could become an ‘open-air market’ for the summer

Council explores recovery, resiliency options for city amid COVID-19 crisis

After a more than six hours of discussions about housing, parking and business recovery, Victoria council made several decisions that could change the look and feel of the city this summer.

“Staff will start working right away on options for cafes, options for retailers to sell their goods and services outside and to make all of downtown feel like an open air market for the whole summer,” Helps said during a press conference Friday.

Those changes come mostly from an ‘open air recovery’ motion in support of restaurants and cafes. Council tasked staff with looking at options for permitting patios in public spaces in order to promote economic recovery once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. The motion, which passed unanimously, asks that accessibility, physical distancing and space for pedestrians is considered.

Some of Victoria’s commercial loading zones will be changed to ‘free time limited zones after 4 p.m. and on Sundays, while leaving space for the possibility of seating areas for businesses. Council also passed temporary bylaw adjustments to allow businesses to sell items in front of their shops and set up tables and chairs outside restaurants, coffee shops and bakeries.

Businesses will also be able to use public spaces or squares adjacent to their facility.

The City also introduced a new category of neighbourhood grants called recovery and resiliency, opening June 1. The grants will offer up to $5,000 for recovery, resilience and placemaking projects.

“We hope neighbourhoods around the city will come together and come up with creative projects and submit their applications into the city,” Helps said.

READ ALSO: Victoria City Council votes to ‘pedestrianize’ Beacon Hill Park

The hotly-debated topic of making Beacon Hill Park into a car-free zone was whittled down to a motion that will see the Victoria landmark ‘pedestrianized’ for the rest of the summer, with cars allowed only in parking lots at Heywood Avenue, Circle Drive and Nursery Road, as well as the roads serving as their closest access points.

Helps emphasized that the change still leaves 80 per cent of parking available.

“At the same time, the majority of the park will be open to people walking, rolling and cycling so we can keep those physical distances and keep people safe,” she said.

The motion included a request to consult with accessibility organizations but Coun. Charlayne Thornton-Joe opposed it with concerns about accessibility. Coun. Marianne Alto also opposed the motion.

The City will also make a request to the province that safe, indoor sheltering options for the region’s unhoused residents become a permanent fixture. The City plans to request transit remain fare-free during the pandemic.

Victoria’s reduced parking fee policy – which reduced rates to $1 per hour and $85 per month in city parkades – was extended until June 15. Free monthly youth transit passes are also now available online ahead of the original September date.

A digital ‘recovery town hall’ will be held in the coming weeks to share more on the initiatives and answer the public’s questions.

READ ALSO: Victoria reduces parking fees during COVID-19 health emergency


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

City of VictoriaCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save woman, baby from burning Jeep on B.C. highway
Next story
B.C. COVID-19 numbers stay low with 15 new cases

Just Posted

COVID-19: One in five non-profits in B.C. at risk of closing

A new report details how the pandemic has impacted the non-profit sector

Downtown Victoria could become an ‘open-air market’ for the summer

Council explores recovery, resiliency options for city amid COVID-19 crisis

Kimberly Proctor’s killer denied full parole

Kruse Wellwood was also denied temporary escorted absences

Hillman hits 95 laps on penultimate day, will hit lap 101 Saturday

John Hillman has raised $135,000 towards goal of $101,000

One man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after stabbing

No arrests have been made after Thursday night incident in Victoria

COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

‘Will allow us to test and gauge as we go,’ John Horgan says

POLL: Are you happy with the reopening plan for B.C.?

Last week provincial officials unveiled their “Go-Forward Strategy,” which included a plans… Continue reading

B.C. minister ‘cannot remain silent’ about increasing anti-Asian hate crimes

The Vancouver Police Department says that the number of anti-Asian, hate-related crimes spiked in April

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

B.C. COVID-19 numbers stay low with 15 new cases

Abbotsford hospital has latest acute-care outbreak

WorkSafe BC issues COVID-19 guidelines as businesses ready to reopen

WorkSafe says businesses need to ensure they have a COVID-19 safety plan to protect workers

Steelworkers, Mosiac strike deal they hope can kickstart idled Vancouver Island logging operations

Union, forest firm reach tentative deal to unionize shipping facilities, add regional flexiblity

Sooke Minor Fastball looks to salvage season

Guidelines expected to come from Softball B.C., Softball Canada

BC SPCA launches virtual fundraiser Locked-in For Love to support animals in need

The Locked-in For Love: Home Edition fundraiser takes place from May 13 to June 13

Most Read