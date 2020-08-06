The City of Victoria has reinstated 90-minute parking restrictions and $2 per hour rates in downtown zones following reduced rates and limits initiated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Downtown Victoria’s on-street parking time limits, rates back in effect

City reinstates restrictions, extends reduced rates for parkades and other metered areas

Some downtown Victoria parking restrictions came back in effect on Tuesday.

On Aug. 4 the city reinstated 90-minute restrictions in downtown parking zones, along with $2 per hour rates. Parking fees were lowered in April to alleviate costs during the COVID-19 pandemic. On-street parking was reduced to $1 per hour without limits.

Other COVID-19 parking adjustments have been extended, such as limitless, $1 per hour parking in all other metered areas, and reduced rates for Broughton Street, View Street and Johnson Street parkades.

Parking in those parkades will cost drivers back $1 per hour with the first hour free. View and Johnson Street parkades have a $9 daily maximum and Broughton Street Parkade has a $5 daily maximum.

Regular hourly rates for Yates and Centennial Square Parkades have been reinstated, with reduced daily maximum rates of $14.50.

Parking lot rates are still reduced at Royal Athletic Park, the Royal Theatre and Wharf Street.

