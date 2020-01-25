A dozen or more Metchosin cats are in need of homes. (Facebook/Broken Promises Rescue)

Dozen Metchosin ‘barn cats’ on the hunt for new homes

Broken Promises Animal Rescue hoping to re-home feral cats

They’re fluffy, they’re hungry and they’re looking for new homes.

A Greater Victoria non-profit is hoping to re-home a dozen Metchosin cats. Broken Promises Rescue said the cats were being fed by a man who managed a Metchosin farm for a number of years but will soon be on their own when he moves away.

READ ALSO: Nearly 60 feral cats caught in one B.C. neighbourhood

Pamela Saddler, founder and director of Broken Promises, estimates there are 12 cats in total – and based on their appearance, they might all be related.

“Some of them were probably dumped there,” she said. “The majority of them are probably feral, some of them look young – seven or eight months old.”

Saddler said the cats will be captured and taken to the vet to be scanned for chips or tattoos. If any of the cats are tame, they will be put into foster care to be re-homed. The feral cats will make perfect rat and mouse-catching barn or farm cats.

But those taking in barn cats must be prepared to kennel or fence them in. The cats require a few weeks to adjust to their new home.

“They have to be able to be contained for a good six weeks, or else they could try to go back to where they came from,” Saddler said. “We would like them to go in pairs or more, cause they have all lived together.”

READ ALSO: B.C.’s famous cat Grandpa Mason has died

She emphasized that ‘barn cats,’ while less needy than indoor cats, still require some care. They need to have access to shelter and food.

“They actually catch more rats if they are fed,” Saddler said. “And they need to be provided with a warm place to sleep, a place where they can get out of the elements.”

To find out more about adopting from Broken Promises, visit brokenpromisesrescue.wordpress.com, email info@BrokenPromisesRescue.com or call 250-818-6643.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria votes to slash sister city celebrations
Next story
UPDATED: Mayors call for ‘calmness’ as highway rockslide cuts Tofino, Ucluelet off from supplies

Just Posted

Victoria PD will continue to patrol James Bay for wolf seen Saturday

But police also say they will return to regular duties

Local Monarchist says Saanich Peninsula would be a ‘great place’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Bruce Hallsor also expects the couple’s professional opportunities to lie outside Greater Victoria

Court rejects mistrial for accused Victoria drug dealer who fired his lawyer

Horst Schirmer filed a mistrial application on basis of receiving incompetent representation

Saanich seeks young residents to serve on 2020 advisory committees

Youth members must be between 16 and 24 years old

VicPD confirms wolf sighting in James Bay

Police ask that children and pets be taken inside

Officials reaching out to those in contact with Canada’s first coronavirus patient

The illness has sickened at least 1,975 people and killed 56 in China

No travel ban, temperature checks for Wuhan travellers as coronavirus spreads to Canada

One Toronto man is recovering after being infected

Risk of coronavirus low in B.C. as first case emerges in Toronto: officials

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in B.C.

‘Presumptive case’ of coronavirus in Canada confirmed by Ontario doctors

Man in his 50s felt ill on his return to Canada from Wuhan, China

VIDEO: Drone footage shows extent of damage in Highway 4 rockslide

Tofino, Ucluelet still cut off from rest of the island, as crews work to repair roadway

People knowingly take fentanyl so make policy changes to reduce harm: B.C. study

Dr. Jane Buxton, an epidemiologist at the centre, says drug users need more resources,

‘My heart is going to bleed’: Bodies brought back to Canada following Iran plane crash

Remains of Sahar Haghjoo, 37, and her eight-year-old daughter, Elsa Jadidi, were identified last weekend

BCLC opens novelty bet on Harry and Meghan moving to the west coast

Meanwhile, real estate agency points to four possible homes for the family

Canada slips in global corruption ranking in aftermath of SNC-Lavalin scandal

The country obtained a score of 77, which places it at the top in the Americas

Most Read