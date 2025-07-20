Dozens join search to find missing Comox Valley senior in Cumberland

A Comox Valley senior was found safe near the Cumberland landfill on July 19 after an extensive search by friends, family, and first responders.

A Comox Valley senior was found safe near the Cumberland landfill on July 19 after an extensive search by friends, family, and first responders.

Comox Valley Search and Rescue Search Manager Paul Berry says they were activated by RCMP just after 2 p.m. Saturday when the woman in her mid-70s was reported missing by family members.

“She has some challenges with early dementia and went missing in the really heavily wooded area behind the waste management area in Cumberland,” Berry says.

Volunteers from the Comox Valley search team were joined by members from Campbell River, Nanaimo and Arrowsmith Search and Rescue, bringing the total number of those involved to around 50.

”The RCMP responded with Air Services, 49 North helicopters, K9’s and drones to attempt to locate her,” Berry says.

The woman’s family had been in cellphone contact with her after she had been walking trails she was familiar with, but became turned around. She was confused about her location and family members tried to use the ‘Find My Device’ software on their devices and were able to get a general idea of her whereabouts.

”It gave a location towards the back end of the waste management area. When we were in RCMP Air earlier, she was saying she could see us, but because of the vegetation, we could not see he,r” Berry says.

Her daughter was then taken up in the helicopter and her phone was able to connect when they were flying directly above the missing senior.

A loudspeaker from the helicopter was used to call down to the senior on the ground as well as to direct searchers towards her location.

Berry says this is the second search for someone suffering from dementia in the Cumberland area within the past few weeks. He says coincidentally, search members were involved in a weekend advanced drone training session in Parksville when the call came in and quickly paused that training to assist in a real-life event.

Family members of the missing senior had made several posts to social media to draw assistance for their lost loved one, and many instantly responded.

After she was found, the woman’s daughter shared a message online thanking Cumberland, SAR, RCMP and the search teams from all the communities who came together to help.

The woman’s husband also shared his gratitude online, thanking everyone on behalf of the family for helping to find her safe before nightfall. He said she had only minor scratches and was thirsty and hungry, but otherwise doing well, and expressed how fortunate they feel to live in such a supportive community.