Dozens of arrests, charges after extra patrols around schools, Duncan highway corridor

Police completed 200 extra hours of patrols over past 12 months

A total of 52 people were arrested and 40 more were charged with various criminal offences after officers from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment recently completed 200 hours of extra patrols around local schools and in the highway corridor area.

An additional 15 warrants were executed and more than 20 violation tickets were also issued in the police action, which was made possible with funding from the Special Investigations & Targeted Enforcement Program, part of BC’s Safer Communities Action Plan, the RCMP said in a press release.

Through the project, which took place over a 12-month period, four illegal guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, numerous knives, and a baton were seized, as well as large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Two stolen vehicles were also recovered during the patrols.

Staff Sgt. Ken Beard, head of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, said the disruption in drug trafficking and associated violence in the community due to the police activities has had an important impact on the safety and security of citizens.

Jeff Rowan, the interim superintendent of the the Cowichan Valley School District, said the district is very appreciative of the work the RCMP is doing to keep the areas around its schools safe.

“But based on the numbers provided, I would say the vast majority of the incidents being described are occurring outside of school hours or perhaps in the vicinity of schools, but not necessarily on sites as we have not been directly involved in those arrests or charges,” he said.