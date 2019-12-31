(The Canadian Press photo)

Dozens of flights cancelled in Montreal as ice storm hits Eastern Canada

Earlier in the day, a large swath of Ontario was under a freezing rain warning.

Dozens of flights have been cancelled at Montreal’s Trudeau airport as a powerful ice storm makes its way through Eastern Canada.

A snowfall warning was in effect for the Montreal region on Monday afternoon, with up to 20 centimetres expected in some areas.

Just to the south, a freezing rain warning was in effect, with forecasters warning of ice pellets that could make surfaces icy and slippery.

The website for Montreal-Trudeau International Airport showed dozens of cancelled departures and arrivals on Monday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, a large swath of Ontario was under a freezing rain warning.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his best wishes to those affected, while vacationing in Costa Rica.

“To everyone in Ontario and Quebec affected by the #icestorm today, please stay safe and listen to your local authorities,” Trudeau wrote.

“Thanks to all the crews who are working hard to keep roads clear and help people through the storm.”

The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria police host #VicPDLive ‘tweet-along’ on New Year’s Eve

Just Posted

Woman dies after barricading herself in burning suite in downtown Victoria

Police-involved incident on Christmas Day under investigation

Sound, light, smell of fireworks trigger veteran’s PTSD

Veteran and pet owner both ‘not too keen’ fireworks

10 ways to spend New Year’s Day 2020 in Greater Victoria

Everything from swimming to live music and a levee on Jan. 1, 2020

Broken bones and buried parks: Stories of skateboarding’s beginning in Victoria and Vancouver

Part 2: Earliest skate parks were buried in Esquimalt, Saanich and West Vancouver

COLUMN: Doctors, dog parks and more highlight 2019 in Esquimalt

Mayor Barb Desjardin talks successes for the Township this year

Blackface, a gifted skull and an ICBC ‘dumpster fire’: B.C.’s top political stories of 2019

Here’s what caught our eye in 2019

POLL: Have you had your flu shot this season?

Flu season is upon us. Influenza can affect up to millions of… Continue reading

Small parking stalls and late-night vacuuming: Top 10 absurd 911 calls in 2019

E-comm 911 says calls are not just strange, they can be dangerous

EI premiums to fall in 2020 for workers and employers

As of Jan. 1, the premium for individual workers will drop four cents per $100 of insurable earnings

Cleanup continues after 26 train cars derail near B.C.-Alberta border

The train was carrying potash, according to the B.C. government

B.C. teen Amanda Todd’s cyberbullying case could go to court in 2020

Amanda Todd victim in 2012

Animals at B.C. zoo suffer ‘boredom and frustration,’ humane society says

Report calls on Metro Vancouver zoo to upgrade enclosures, stop housing animals ‘unsuited’ to B.C.

Google Maps captures motorists flipping the bird on Okanagan Highway

Two caught flipping off Street View Car near Peachland

Another Indigenous foster child sues Kelowna social workers over misuse of funds, neglect

Robert Riley Saunders is facing another lawsuit for allegedly stealing money from foster children

Most Read