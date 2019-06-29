Officials warn of the dangers around the water over the summer months, when thousands flock to B.C. lakes, rivers and beaches. (Black Press Media file photo)

Dozens of people die in B.C. waters each summer: Here’s how to not be one of them

After drowning incident at Thetis Lake, LifeSaving Society offers tips for staying safe

This summer, emergency crews will be called to dozens of drowning incidents at lakes, rivers and beaches around the province.

And after a drowning incident at Thetis Lake earlier the month, caution around water is – or should be – top of mind for many heading into the long weekends of the summer, says Dale Miller, executive director for the BC and Yukon branch of the Lifesaving Society.

The most recent data available for B.C. reveals 79 water-related fatalities recorded in B.C. in 2015, and 60 in 2016.

“The biggest myth probably is, ‘It wont happen to me,’” said Miller. “Everybody goes out expecting good weather and sunny skies, clear water, calm water… and unfortunately things can go wrong quite quickly and unexpectedly.”

And in the summertime, things go wrong pretty frequently – 64 per cent of drownings occur between May and September, and 35 per cent of them happen in lakes or ponds.

“Thetis Lake has some dropoffs people should know about it,” Miller said. “It gets deep quite quickly, and that’s a risk, especially if someone is not a competent swimmer.”

READ ALSO: Crews respond to non-fatal drowning at Thetis Lake

READ ALSO: Paramedic who saved drowning boy at Langford pool hopes others learn CPR

While 26 per cent of B.C. drowning incidents happen during aquatic activities like swimming, even more – 33 per cent – happen while people are boating, specifically on powerboats. Of the boating-related drowning incidents in B.C. each year, 58 per cent of victims were on a powerboat.

Data also suggests that young males are the most vulnerable: 77 per cent of drowning victims are male, and 26 per cent of drowning victims are between 20 and 34 years old.

“Definitely avoid mixing alcohol with swimming or boating,” said Miller.

“Drinking throws off your judgment,” he added. “Combine that young male bravado with a bit of alcohol…that’s why we see that young males are the most susceptible to drowning.”

READ ALSO: Warning issued as swimmer dies, boater missing this week in B.C. waters

Miller is quick to point out that even the most experienced swimmers can, and do, drown.

“Once they get out into a lake or open water it’s quite different. There are a lot of risk factors that could take a good swimmer down to a struggling swimmer,” Miller said. “Sometimes it’s just overreaching their limits – swimming farther than they are able to, or maybe they didn’t expect the cold water.

“Cold water can also create cramps, and even an excellent swimmer, if their legs cramp up, it’s very hard to keep their head above water,” he added.

Miller also explained the “panic effect” brought on by cold water. “If people are thrown into the water suddenly, there’s that gasp reflex, and if the gasp is taken underwater that drowning process can start very quickly,” he said.

READ ALSO: Two-year-old involved in Chilliwack pool drowning has died

READ ALSO: Near drowning captured on popular B.C. river

But not all heed the organization’s life saving advice: wear a life-jacket, take swimming lessons and avoid consuming alcohol on or near the water.

And accidents are still possible for those who do take precautions.

When things go wrong, Miller said jumping in the water to save a drowning person should be a last resort. Instead, he emphasizes the “reach, throw, row, go” rule.

Option one is to reach with a life-jacket, branch, pool noodle or whatever is available. The next option is throwing something to help them float – a life ring, a Styrofoam cooler, anything that will give them the ability to keep their head above water. “Rowing” to the drowning person is the next option – using some sort of boat or vessel to reach them.

Finally, “going” to them is the last resort – but if you choose to go, ensure you have a flotation device with you, to avoid being pushed below the surface during the rescue.

“Sometimes the person who goes in becomes the victim,” Miller said.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RCMP arrest second person in North Island arson investigation
Next story
At G20, Trudeau highlights plight of Canadians in China, but details scarce

Just Posted

Dozens of people die in B.C. waters each summer: Here’s how to not be one of them

After drowning incident at Thetis Lake, LifeSaving Society offers tips for staying safe

Museum marks Canada Day with three-day celebration

Enjoy music, dance and family fun June 29 to July 1

Victoria Business Hub here to ‘hold your hand’ through start-up process

A friendly point of access to streamline the process

UPDATE: Johnson Street Bridge will be lifted after receiving repairs for hydraulic issues

The bridge was down since Thursday afternoon after problems with the hydraulic fluid were discovered

Spear grass can carry a high cost for dog owners

Victoria veterinarian treats about five dogs a week who have come in contact with spear grass

UPDATED: Washington man guilty of 1987 murders of Victoria-area couple

Tanya Van Cuylenborg and Jay Cook of Saanich, B.C., were found dead in 1987

Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

Major rock slide in B.C. river raises concerns about salmon spawning

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada is looking at several options to address the problem

Bail set at $275,000 for woman accused in death of B.C. teen

Inderdeep Kaur Deo one of five people charged in connection with 2017 killing of Bhavkiran Dhesi

Sat-on-cat on the mend after surgery in Kamloops

Charlie had hip surgery after someone sat on him

Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue issues warning after new hazard develops in the Puntledge River

Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue (CVGSAR) has launched a “public safety… Continue reading

Canadian icon and hero Terry Fox died 38 years ago today

Historica Canada’s Heritage Minute dedicated to Terry Fox shows his journey of cancer awareness

Man who was carrying knife tackled at Nanaimo’s night market

RCMP make arrest after market-goer chases suspect downtown

‘B.C.’s vital interests are at stake’: Lawyers battle over Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law

Alberta government lawyer argued that the province’s turn-off-the taps legislation not meant to hurt B.C.

Most Read