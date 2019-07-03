Performers at the Victoria International Buskers Festival in 2017 in downtown Victoria. (Victoria International Buskers Festival/Facebook)

Dozens of performances start today in Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival

The five-day festival has a jam-packed schedule and four stages

The Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival runs daily until July 7. The festival showcases both local, national and international talent. The application process for performers ended in February and then came the auditions. From music to comedy to magic and everything in between, the festival has a packed schedule of performances for audiences of all ages. There will be a juggler from Sweden, trapeze performers from the East Coast, stunt performers from Mexico, and much more.

The free, five-day event takes place all over the city with dozens of shows. There will be stages in Bastion Square, Market Square and Centennial Square. A stage and outdoor beer garden will also be set up at Ship Point.

READ ALSO: B.C music festival moves kids to tents because they’re ‘distracting’

The festival kicks off today with a high-energy performance by Rhythm Works, the official drummers for the Toronto Raptors, at 11 a.m. in Centennial Square. Andy Giroux will close the first day of the festival with 9:15 p.m. acrobatic routine in Bastion Square.

For more information and a detailed schedule or performance, check out the Downtown Victoria website.

Most Read