Dozens of performances start today in Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival

The Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival runs daily until July 7. The festival showcases both local, national and international talent. The application process for performers ended in February and then came the auditions. From music to comedy to magic and everything in between, the festival has a packed schedule of performances for audiences of all ages. There will be a juggler from Sweden, trapeze performers from the East Coast, stunt performers from Mexico, and much more.

The free, five-day event takes place all over the city with dozens of shows. There will be stages in Bastion Square, Market Square and Centennial Square. A stage and outdoor beer garden will also be set up at Ship Point.

The festival kicks off today with a high-energy performance by Rhythm Works, the official drummers for the Toronto Raptors, at 11 a.m. in Centennial Square. Andy Giroux will close the first day of the festival with 9:15 p.m. acrobatic routine in Bastion Square.

For more information and a detailed schedule or performance, check out the Downtown Victoria website.

