1-night vandalism rampage smashes and slashes dozens of vehicles across Nanaimo

RCMP receive 42 reports and counting of glass smashed and tires slashed in vehicles parked across city

RCMP investigating after dozens of vehicles across Nanaimo had windows and mirrors smashed and tires flattened. (Photo: Submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP is dealing with reports of dozens of vehicles targeted by vandals.

Most of the incidents – 42 reported as of Thursday, Dec. 12 – happened overnight Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 11., when windows and mirrors were smashed and tires flattened.

All of the vehicles targeted were either parked on the street, in parkades or parking lots.

Malicious damage was carried out across Nanaimo. On Harwell Road, in Nanaimo's Black Diamond area alone, nine vehicle owners reported that the driver's side window had been shattered.

Officers, inspecting the vehicle, noted that only the driver's side window was shattered and it appeared a small projectile may have been fired at the windows. Three vehicles parked at Vancouver Island University had windows smashed. More incidents of windows having been smashed, or tires slashed, and side mirrors broken occurred in the 6900 block of the Island Hwy North, 6600 block of Mary Ellen Dr., Garner Crescent, 400 block of Pine St., 3800 and 2500 blocks of Jingle Pot Road and 650 Terminal Ave.

“This is very disturbing and has caused immense disruption and significant financial loss to many vehicle owners,” reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said in a press release. "Several vehicles of interest have been identified."

O'Brien said Ladysmith RCMP is also investigating similar incidents that happened around the same time.

Anyone who has dash cam or closed-circuit TV footage, or was an eyewitness to the incidents from the areas listed and times noted, is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, citing file No. 2024-40195.

