Dragonfly lands in Oak Bay Village

Transitions by Angello Glaros at Oak Bay Avenue and Hampshire Road. (Angello Glaros Photo)

A dragonfly perches on the corner of Oak Bay Avenue and Hampshire Road these days.

It’s among the pandemic-delayed ArtsAlive 2020 sculptures now installed throughout the community.

The dragonfly is part of Nanaimo-based artist Angello Glaros’ Transitions – the third in a series called Taking Flight.

“The dragonfly symbolizes the transformation of people as they evolve,” Glaros said. “The series, Taking Flight, is about getting back to nature and trying to be part of it.”

The latest art on Oak Bay Avenue, Transitions is made from mild steel with copper accents, and stained glass inserts. It brings a different style of energy to the spot that was previously occupied by Jelly, the blue jellyfish by Nathan Smith.

A dragon has landed in Oak Bay Village. The latest Arts Alive sculpture was installed yesterday is by Angello Glaros. pic.twitter.com/KDEPx3XTco — Oak Bay News (@OakBayNews) August 12, 2020

Public art is fairly new to Glaros, who previously focused on high-end custom work for homes. He did custom kitchens, bathrooms, doors, fireplaces, railings and even stoves. Glaros has had a high level of artistic license in his custom work, doing almost all of the designs, and about four years ago he began to produce large sculptures.

The original Taking Flight, which features butterflies, also symbolizes transformation and rebirth, he said. It was purchased by Abstract Developments for the new Bowker Avenue building.

“Butterflies, in history and folklore, the other part of it is to get involved with nature, when you stand up against it, it’s so big it draws you into it.”

Before Abstract purchased Taking Flight, built in 2017, it was exhibited publicly at the Castlegar Sculpture Walk and in Nelson.

Glaros has two more public art pieces currently installed in Nanaimo.

oak bay



