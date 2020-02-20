The CBC television show Dragons’ Den holds auditions in Victoria on March 5. (Black Press Media file photo)

Dragon’s Den auditions return to Victoria in search of business pitches

Auditions take place on March 5 at Parkside Hotel and Spa

Think you’ve got an idea that could be the next big thing?

Dragon’s Den, the Canadian reality television show that gives aspiring entrepreneurs an opportunity to pitch their ideas to the dragons, is coming to Victoria to look for potential participants.

Auditions are open to the public at the Parkside Hotel on March 5 in hopes of finding the best business ideas in need of capital investment.

READ ALSO: Victoria’s Fatso one month after Dragons’ Den deal

Selected pitches get a shot at appearing on national television in front of a panel of wealthy Canadian business moguls.

A number of success stories have come out of Victoria’s Dragon’s Den auditions including Jill Van Gyn, founder and CEO of Fatso peanut butter, who auditioned for the show in 2018 and was offered a deal but didn’t end up taking it.

READ ALSO: Victoria entrepreneur slays Dragons’ Den pitch

Victoria entrepreneur Toni Desrosiers, founder of Abeego Designs Inc. which creates reusable beeswax food wraps, was also offered a deal but Desrosiers decided she wanted more time to see how her rebranded product would do in the market.

Auditions are March 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Parkside Hotel, 810 Humboldt St.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Dragon's Den

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Quadriplegic Saanich man seeks continuity of home care from Island Health
Next story
Higher prices for gas, auto insurance and mortgage payments fuelled inflation in Canada

Just Posted

Dragon’s Den auditions return to Victoria in search of business pitches

Auditions take place on March 5 at Parkside Hotel and Spa

Higher prices for gas, auto insurance and mortgage payments fuelled inflation in Canada

Tuition fees and travelling costs dropped year-over-year

Veteran-owned brewing company takes over recently closed Axe and Barrel

V2V Black Hops Brewing plans to open by mid-March with up to eight beers on tap

Two new hybrid BC Ferries ships christened with new names in Victoria ceremony

Island Aurora and Island Discovery will service Gulf Island and North Island routes

Quadriplegic Saanich man seeks continuity of home care from Island Health

Island Health took over home care services in November

Pipeline dispute: Tories put no-confidence motion on House of Commons agenda

Conservatives say they have no confidence in the Trudeau government to end the rail blockades

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 18

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support the proposed changes for ICBC?

Tuesday’s provincial budget predicted a shift from shortfall to surplus in wake… Continue reading

Galchenyuk nets shootout winner as Wild edge Canucks 4-3

Vancouver tied with Calgary for second spot in NHL’s Pacific Division

B.C.’s soda drink tax will help kids lose weight, improve health, says doctor

Dr. Tom Warshawski says studies show sugary drinks contribute to obesity

A&W employees in Ladysmith get all-inclusive vacation for 10 years of service

Kelly Frenchy, Katherine Aleck, and Muriel Jack are headed on all-expenses-paid vacations

B.C. mom’s complaint about ‘R word’ in children’s ministry email sparks review

In 2020, the ‘R’ word shouldn’t be used, Sue Robins says

B.C., federal ministers plead for meeting Wet’suwet’en dissidents

Scott Fraser, Carolyn Bennett says they can be in Smithers Thursday

Province shows no interest in proposed highway between Alberta and B.C.

Province says it will instead focus on expanding the Kicking Horse Canyon to four lanes

Most Read