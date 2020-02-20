Dragon’s Den auditions return to Victoria in search of business pitches

Auditions take place on March 5 at Parkside Hotel and Spa

Think you’ve got an idea that could be the next big thing?

Dragon’s Den, the Canadian reality television show that gives aspiring entrepreneurs an opportunity to pitch their ideas to the dragons, is coming to Victoria to look for potential participants.

Auditions are open to the public at the Parkside Hotel on March 5 in hopes of finding the best business ideas in need of capital investment.

Selected pitches get a shot at appearing on national television in front of a panel of wealthy Canadian business moguls.

A number of success stories have come out of Victoria’s Dragon’s Den auditions including Jill Van Gyn, founder and CEO of Fatso peanut butter, who auditioned for the show in 2018 and was offered a deal but didn’t end up taking it.

Victoria entrepreneur Toni Desrosiers, founder of Abeego Designs Inc. which creates reusable beeswax food wraps, was also offered a deal but Desrosiers decided she wanted more time to see how her rebranded product would do in the market.

Auditions are March 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Parkside Hotel, 810 Humboldt St.



