Drainage work closes lane on TCH near Ladysmith

Daytime closures southbound lane between Thicke and Edgelow roads begins May 27

The Trans-Canada Highway will be reduced to single lane southbound traffic between Thicke and Edgelow roads near Ladysmith during the daytime starting Monday, May 27.

Officials urge caution at the intersection of Thicke Road and the TCH as crews are working on drainage in the area.

According to a news release issued May 24 by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, “The work protects the long-term resiliency of the highway as flooding from nearby drains had been affecting the road base.”

The ministry noted that the timing of the construction was selected “based on weather and low traffic-volume times to ensure minimal impact to travellers in advance of the summer travel season.”

Work is expected to take two weeks. The highway will be fully open overnight and on the weekends though at the end of the two-week work period, the southbound slow lane will require 24-hour a day closure for five days to complete repairs.

“Drivers are reminded to observe traffic management personnel and signage in the area, and drive with caution in active construction zones,” said the release.