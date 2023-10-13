Drink coffee and fight cancer on Oct. 17 at all Blenz Coffee locations

Coffee by Donation Day is returning for first time in 3 years

Coffee by Donation Day is coming to Blenz Coffee next week, where coffee lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy their daily beverage while helping in the fight against breast cancer.

This event is taking place at the more than 60 Blenz Coffee locations throughout the province for the first time in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will provide countless cups of coffee by donation, with 100 per cent of the funds going to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Another part of this fundraising campaign is changing the signature yellow cups to pink ones to symbolize the fight against breast cancer, explained president and co-founder Geoffrey Hair.

“Our pink cup campaign has evolved into a powerful platform over the years that not only raises funds for the great work that the Canadian Cancer Society is doing but also shines a bright light on the importance of breast cancer research and awareness,” said Hair.

Since the inception of Coffee by Donation Day in 2015, the annual event has raised more than $140,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society.

Coffee by Donation Day will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at all B.C. and Alberta locations.

